Feb 20 -
Ratings are both local and foreign currency unless otherwise noted. A dash "--"
indicates not rated.
Long-Term Short-Term
Issuer Rating Outlook Rating
A2A SpA BBB+ Neg A-2
AGL Resources Inc. BBB+ Stable A-2
ANR Pipeline Co. A- Stable --
APT Pipelines Ltd. BBB Stable --
ATCO Gas Australia LP BBB Stable --
AltaGas Ltd. BBB Stable --
Atlanta Gas Light Co. BBB+ Stable --
Atlantic Richfield Co. A Stable A-1
Atlas Pipeline Partners L.P. B+ Stable --
Atmos Energy Corp. BBB+ Stable A-2
BP Co. North America Inc. A Stable NR
BP Corp. North America Inc. A Stable A-1
BP Finance PLC A- Stable --
BP PLC A Stable A-1
BP Products North America Inc. A Stable --
Bay State Gas Co. BBB- Stable NR
Berkshire Gas Co. BBB Stable --
Boardwalk Pipeline Partners L.P. BBB Stable --
Bord Gais Eireann BBB+ Neg A-2
Boston Gas Co. A- Stable NR
British Gas Trading Ltd. A- Stable --
Buckeye Partners L.P. BBB Neg --
Burmah Castrol PLC A Stable A-1
CCS Corp. B Stable --
CNPC Finance (HK) Ltd. A+ Stable --