UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Sept 12 - Fitch Ratings (Thailand) Limited has affirmed Mercedes-Benz (Thailand) Limited's (MBTh) THB2bn debentures due 2012 and THB10bn medium-term debenture programme guaranteed by its parent, Daimler AG (Daimler; 'A-'/Stable) at National Long-Term 'AAA(tha)'. The Outlook is Stable.
The rating of the debentures and the MTN programme are based entirely on the full, irrevocable and unconditional guarantee provided by Daimler. Daimler's Long-Term Foreign Currency Issuer Default Rating of 'A-' is at the same level as Thailand's Long-Term Local Currency IDR, which in turn is mapped to 'AAA(tha)' on Fitch's Thailand National Rating scale.
MBTh is 99.99% owned by Daimler. Since 2000, MBTh has been responsible for the import and wholesale functions of Mercedes-Benz vehicles for distribution in Thailand. It also provides hire-purchase and leasing services through its wholly-owned leasing subsidiary, Mercedes-Benz Leasing (Thailand) Company Limited.
What Could Trigger A Rating Action?
Positive: The ratings of MBTh's debentures and the MTN programme are capped at 'AAA(tha)', the highest possible rating on the National Rating scale.
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include
- Any rating action that results in Daimler's Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR falling below Thailand's Long-Term Local-Currency IDR will affect the National Ratings of MBTh's debentures and MTN programme.
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources