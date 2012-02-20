PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Feb 14
Feb 14 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Feb 20 Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co., Ltd, Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Co Ltd, Sompo Japan Insurance Inc
* Moody's downgrades 3 large P&C companies in Japan
Feb 14 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Blackstone, Carlyle consider $2 billion sale of Service King - Bloomberg citing sources Source text : http://bloom.bg/2lIXVrx Further company coverage:
* Williams-Sonoma Inc - Co and Hyundai Livart Furniture Co Ltd announce strategic franchise agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: