(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 20 - Fitch Ratings has assigned STFCL DA February
2012-01 - an ABS transaction - expected ratings as follows:
INR950.1m purchaser payouts: 'Fitch AAA(SO)(ind)(exp)';
Outlook Stable
INR73.6m second loss credit facility (SLCF): 'Fitch
BBB(SO)(ind)(exp)'; Outlook Stable
The final ratings are contingent upon the receipt of final
documents conforming to information already received.
The new and used commercial vehicle and farm equipment loan
pool to be assigned to the purchaser is originated by Shriram
Transport Finance Co. Ltd. (STFCL, rated 'Fitch
AA(ind)'/Stable).
The expected rating of the purchaser payouts addresses the
timely payment of interest and principal to the purchaser by the
scheduled maturity date of September 2017, in accordance with
the transaction documentation. The expected rating of the SLCF
addresses the ultimate payment of principal by the scheduled
maturity date of September 2017, in accordance with the
transaction documentation. The expected ratings are based on the
origination, servicing, collection and recovery expertise of
STFCL, the legal and financial structure of the transaction and
the credit enhancement provided by the originator.
The loans to be assigned to the purchaser at par have an
aggregate outstanding principal balance of INR950.1m, as of the
cut-off date of 31 January 2012. In this transaction, the credit
enhancement for the pool is expected to be in the form of a
fixed deposit with a bank rated at least 'Fitch
A(ind)'/Stable/'Fitch A1(ind)', in the name of the originator
with lien marked in favour of the purchaser. Alternatively, it
can be provided in the form of guarantees by an entity rated at
least 'Fitch AAA(ind)'/Stable. The credit enhancement will be
equal to 11.75% of initial principal outstanding, consisting of
a first loss credit facility of 4% and an SLCF of 7.75% of the
initial principal outstanding.
As part of its analysis, Fitch built a pool cash flow model
based on the transaction's financial structure. The agency also
analysed historical data to determine the base values of key
variables that would influence the level of expected losses in
this transaction. The base values of the default rate, recovery
rate, time to recovery, collection efficiency, prepayment rate
and pool yield were stressed to assess whether the level of
credit enhancement was sufficient for the current rating levels.
A presale report for this transaction will be available
shortly on Fitch's websites, www.fitchratings.com and
www.fitchindia.com.