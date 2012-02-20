(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 20 -

-- All ratings remain on CreditWatch, but we have changed the implications to negative from developing.

-- While TEPCO's restructuring plan remains unclear, we expect the company to incur a larger-than-expected operating and net loss in fiscal 2012 and to take longer to recover--due to a lower-than-expected increase in electricity tariffs, higher fuel costs, a delay in restarting its Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear power reactors, and our expectation that decommissioning and cleanup costs will be higher than TEPCO estimates.

-- We plan to resolve the CreditWatch placement upon government approval due in March 2012 of the government-backed fund and TEPCO's restructuring plan. However, we need to review the plan's impact on TEPCO's sustainable profitability and liquidity and government commitment to support TEPCO.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today kept Tokyo Electric Power Co. Inc. (TEPCO) on CreditWatch but revised its implications to negative from developing. We maintained the 'B+' long-term corporate credit, 'B' short-term corporate credit, and 'BB+' long-term debt ratings on the company. The stand-alone credit profile on TEPCO remains at 'ccc+', and the likelihood that the company will receive extraordinary support from the government of Japan (AA-/Negative/A-1+) in the event of financial distress remains "high." We placed the ratings on CreditWatch developing on May 13, 2011, and kept them on that status after lowering the ratings on the company on May 30, and again on Aug. 4 and Nov. 9.

We revised the CreditWatch implications to negative from developing because we believe prospects for an upgrade have diminished. While we expect TEPCO to receive further financial support from the government, including an injection of equity capital, the extent of TEPCO's operating and net losses--in terms of quantity and period of time--has increased, in our view. Based on our forecast, TEPCO will post a larger operating and net loss for fiscal 2012 (ending March 31, 2013) than we expected and take longer to recover--due to a lower increase in electricity tariffs than we expected, higher fuel costs, a delay in restarting its Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear power reactors, and our expectation that decommissioning and cleanup costs will be higher than TEPCO estimates.

We have revised our key assumptions of the average value of electricity tariff hikes that TEPCO will make to between 8% and 10%, compared with 10% in our last review in November 2011. We also think a restart of the Kashiwazaki-Kariwa reactors will be delayed for at least a year, with none to be reactivated in fiscal 2012. Negative public sentiment in response to TEPCO's announcement earlier this year of its intention to hike nonregulated electricity rates from April, and strong opposition to nuclear power generation, contributed to our views. In addition, the longer the delay in restarting the reactors, the higher the costs the company will incur for alternative fuels. Moreover, we believe TEPCO will incur higher decommissioning and cleanup costs than the company estimates, given the scale of the work involved.

The government-backed Nuclear Damage Compensation Facilitation Corporation to assist TEPCO and the company's restructuring plan remain unclear, and we expect the government to announce the final form of its support package by March 31, 2012. TEPCO's financial profile remains highly vulnerable without successful and timely implementation of further government financial support following approval of a restructuring plan. Although TEPCO continues to have a positive net worth, ongoing operating and net losses due to significantly higher fuel costs to replace nuclear power generation continue to burden the company's ongoing financial position.

In our view, TEPCO has not fully eliminated risk of selective default (SD), a scenario we view as more likely than general default.

We plan to resolve TEPCO's CreditWatch status once the government has approved TEPCO's restructuring plan. The CreditWatch negative status reflects a more than 50% possibility that a downgrade will occur within 90 days.

In our opinion, we could lower the ratings on TEPCO if:

-- Government approval of a restructuring plan is significantly delayed beyond the due date of March 31, 2012;

-- An overall increase in TEPCO's electricity rates is significantly lower than our revised assumption of between 8% and 10% ;

-- Further delays occur in restarting TEPCO's Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear reactors;

-- TEPCO's lender banks do not agree to its request for a further JPY1 trillion in new loans in addition to refinancing maturing debt, thus causing the company liquidity problems;

-- Some form of debt restructuring becomes increasingly likely; or

-- A government infusion of JPY1 trillion in equity capital becomes unlikely and government commitment to TEPCO is much weaker than we expect.

On the other hand, we could maintain the ratings if:

-- The government approves TEPCO's request for a JPY1 trillion infusion of government capital, mostly in the form of equity capital;

-- We see a government commitment to avoid TEPCO experiencing negative net worth and a liquidity shortage over the long term;

-- Approved hikes in overall electricity rates are higher than or around our revised 8%-to-10% assumption;

-- TEPCO's lender banks agree to its request for JPY1 trillion in new loans in addition to refinancing maturing debt; and

-- The likelihood of a restructuring of TEPCO's debt remains consistent with our current expectations.

