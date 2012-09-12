(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 12 - Fitch Ratings says Indonesia-based Berlian Laju Tanker Tbk's (BLT) ratings are not affected by a high court extension of its debt restructuring process by 90 days. Its Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings are at 'RD' (Restricted Default).

The ratings reflect the company's continued default of certain debt instruments listed in its announcement on 27 February 2012 and its restructuring process.

As per the company's announcement on 22 August 2012, the Singapore High Court extended on 2 July 2012 protection for an additional three months to certain operating subsidiaries of BLT to facilitate the restructuring process. The extension was obtained with the approval of major secured creditors.

Of its creditors, 96% (in value) on 15 August 2012 voted in favour of an extension of the debt restructuring process driven by the Indonesian judiciary to restructure BLT's liabilities. This vote was sanctioned by the Central Jakarta District Court on 16 August 2012. Hence BLT and its creditors have 90 days to work towards a consensual restructuring plan.

BLT's USD400m senior unsecured notes due 2014, issued by BLT Finance B.V. and guaranteed by BLT, are rated at 'C' with a Recovery Rating of 'RR5'. This is in line with Fitch's 'Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Nonfinancial Corporate Issuers' dated 14 August 2012.

