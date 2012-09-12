(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 12 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that the decision by the Constitutional Court of the Federal Republic of Germany (unsolicited ratings AAA/Stable/A-1+) confirming that the European Stability Mechanism (ESM) is within constitutional limits has no implications on our ratings on sovereigns in the European Economic and Monetary Union (EMU or eurozone).

The court ruling also imposed a condition that any potential future increase in the bailout fund's guarantee limit by the Federal Republic must be sanctioned by the Bundestag, the German lower house of parliament. We consider this condition to be mild and do not believe it constitutes any meaningful additional constraint on the German government's efforts in countering the EMU debt crisis. The court's decision is in line with our expectations (for further details see "BULLETIN: Delay In Germany's ESM Ratification Has No Immediate Impact On Eurozone Sovereigns," published on June 22, 2012, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal).

Because of the constitutional court's deliberations, Germany is the only EMU member government that has not yet ratified the ESM Treaty. Following today's decision, we expect that ratification will now proceed swiftly, allowing the ESM to come into force shortly. We also anticipate it will include the ability to apply more flexible financial interventions, such as direct lending to financial institutions and direct government bond purchases (see "The Tide May Be Turning For Eurozone Sovereigns Following The June 29 Summit," published on July 3, 2012). The latter, in turn, will also allow the European Central Bank (ECB, AAA/Stable/A-1+) to begin its Outright Monetary Transactions (see "The European Central Bank's Policy Initiatives Could Benefit Some Sovereigns, But Implementation Risks Remain," published on Sept. 7, 2012).