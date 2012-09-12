Rationale

We downgraded Chalco because we don't expect the weak conditions in the aluminum industry to improve quickly. We anticipate that the company's financial risk profile, which has already deteriorated more than we had anticipated, will remain muted over the next three quarters. Chalco's competitive position has also deteriorated and demand remains lackluster. This has resulted in lower profitability for the company, particularly since it is not a low-cost producer.

We lowered Chalco's stand-alone credit profile (SACP) to 'bb-' from 'bb'. The SACP reflects the company's "satisfactory" business risk profile and its "highly leveraged" financial risk profile, as our criteria define these terms.

We do not expect demand in the aluminum industry to recover quickly. In addition, oversupply and high electricity costs will continue to erode Chalco's profitability over the next 12 months. Nevertheless, Chalco could benefit from lowering production, improving efficiency, and relocating its high-energy consuming aluminum facilities to western China. Any favorable policy changes will also benefit the company.

The rating on Chalco includes a three-notch uplift over the SACP to reflect our expectation of a "high likelihood" that the company will receive extraordinary timely and sufficient support from the government of China (AA-/Stable/A-1+; cnAAA/cnA-1+), in the event of financial distress.

In accordance with our criteria for government-related entities, our assessment of a "high" likelihood of government support is based on the following Chalco characteristics:

-- "Very strong" link with the Chinese government. The government owns 42% of Chalco through its 100% ownership of Chinalco. The State-owned Assets Supervisory Commission appointed Mr. Xiong Wei Ping as chairman of both Chinalco and Chalco. The Chinese government has a strong influence on the company's strategic and financial planning through the commission and Chinalco.

-- "Important" role in China's economy and to the government. Chalco has a dominant share of the domestic bauxite, alumina, and primary aluminum markets. In our opinion, the company also plays a role in helping the government secure China's access to various global natural resource bases, including coking coal and iron ore. We view access to natural resources as particularly important to the government, given China's rapid industrialization.

The government's decision to increase electricity prices by an average Chinese renminbi (RMB) 0.03 yuan per kilowatt in December 2011 significantly affected Chalco's performance. The company's energy consumption is extremely high with electricity costs accounting for about 40% of its aluminum production cost. Chalco buys most of its electricity from the state grid. We expect the company to diversify its electricity sources and reduce its reliance on the state grid in the next 12-18 months. In addition, slowing demand curbs Chalco's ability to pass on the cost increase to end users.

Weak demand and lower selling prices also contributed to Chalco's poor performance in the first half of 2012. Low aluminum prices and high production costs have resulted in losses for about 60% of Chinese aluminum producers in the first half of this year. We do not expect this situation to change significantly in the remaining part of the year. Chalco and other large domestic aluminum producers announced that they would cut production by about 10% in May due to restrictions on the export of Indonesian bauxite and an oversupply of alumina. The measure was aimed at stabilizing downstream aluminum prices. But the visibility on the effects of the measure remains low. However, we believe any further decline in prices could push companies to cut production further and this could bring stability to the market.

Chalco benefits from its integrated operations and a strong market position. The company controls more than 30% of China's alumina market and over 30% of the aluminum market (through its trading segment). As a China-based company, Chalco has access to end-use markets that are growing faster than the markets in which its global peers compete. Higher transportation costs and additional taxes prevent foreign aluminum producers from selling more to China, somewhat protecting Chalco's competitive position.

We expect Chalco's cash flow coverage to remain very weak in the next 12-18 months, and its debt to increase. We anticipate that the company's negative free operating cash flows will remain sizable in the next 18 months at least. Our base-case estimate for negative free operating cash flow (after capital expenditure) in 2012 is about RMB20 billion. Chalco's debt level remains higher than peers'. We expect the company's ratio of total debt to capital to be more than 68% by the end of 2012, and that it will increase in 2013.

Liquidity

Chalco has "adequate" liquidity, as our criteria define the term, largely due to ongoing government support in the form of access to funding from commercial banks and domestic capital markets due to its state-owned-enterprise status. We expect that Chalco will be able to increase debt to finance operating deficits and capital expenditure. Our liquidity assessment does not factor in any capital injections from its parent or the government.

We expect the company's liquidity sources, including cash and equivalents, to cover more than 1.2x of its liquidity uses in the next 12 months. Our liquidity assessment incorporates the following factors and assumptions:

-- Liquidity sources in the next 12 months include cash and equivalents of about RMB11 billion as of Dec. 31, 2011, our FFO projection of about RMB4.5 billion, pre-approved facilities from China National Association of Financial Market Institutional Investors of about RMB26 billion, uncommitted bank facilities of RMB38 billion (Chalco has about RMB 76 billion unused bank facilities as of June 30,2012--we include half of it), and about RMB50 billion cash inflow from bank loans and bond issuances in the first half of 2012.

-- Liquidity uses include short-term debt of RMB48.6 billion as of Dec. 31, 2011, maturing in the next 12 months, working capital requirements of RMB8 billion and capital expenditure of about RMB20 billion.

-- We expect liquidity sources to exceed its uses even if EBITDA drops by 15%.

Outlook

The negative outlook reflects our view that the aluminum industry in China and globally will take time to recover from its current low prices and installed overcapacity. We don't expect Chalco's operating performance to materially improve over the next year. We believe the company's performance may deteriorate further if demand remains soft and electricity costs stay at the current level.

We may lower the rating if: (1) industry conditions remain weak in the second half of 2013 with no visibility on recovery; (2) Chalco's business risk profile deteriorates due to lower operating efficiency; (3) ongoing or extraordinary support from the government appears to wane; or (4) banks signal a cutback on providing loans to the company. A downgrade trigger could be EBITDA interest coverage falling below 1.0X and staying there for more than two quarters.

The rating upside potential is limited. However, we could revise the outlook to stable if the industry recovers and Chalco's profitability improves because of higher operating efficiency, such that EBITDA interest coverage is 1.5x for a prolonged period.

Ratings List

Downgraded

To From

Aluminum Corp. of China Ltd.

Corporate Credit Rating

Foreign Currency BBB-/Negative/-- BBB/Negative/--

Greater China Regional Scale cnBBB+/-- cnA-/--