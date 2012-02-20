(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 20 - The People's Bank of China announced Saturday a second 50bp cut in three months to the required reserve ratio (RRR) for Chinese banks, which will come into force Friday. Fitch Ratings believes the cut is primarily aimed at relieving increasingly tight liquidity conditions in the banking sector, which has depressed loan growth in January and February, rather than representing a change in monetary stance.

If allowed to continue, low loan growth could weigh significantly on GDP growth later in the year.

Fitch expects Chinese banks to require large funding support this year to meet credit and forbearance needs, as well as their own growing obligations. In our 2012 outlook, we forecast approximately CNY4trn in liquidity assistance, which will come via a combination of reserve requirement reductions, central bank reverse repos and auctions of Ministry of Finance deposits. This week's 50bp cut will free about CNY375bn in deposits.

Future reserve requirement relief may not always take the form of blanket, system-wide required reserve ratio cuts, but rather targeted releases to banks in need. In this context, the nominal balance of deposit reserves at the central bank could be a more useful indicator in signalling policy than the RRR ratio itself.