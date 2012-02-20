(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 20 -
Summary analysis -- Central-European International Bank Ltd. ------ 20-Feb-2012
(Unsolicited Ratings)
CREDIT RATING: Country: Hungary
Local currency BBpi/--/--
Primary SIC: Commercial banks,
nec
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
13-Dec-2011 BBpi/-- --/--
06-Apr-2009 BBB-pi/-- --/--
Rationale
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services bases its unsolicited public information
(pi) rating on Hungary-based Central - European International Bank Ltd. (CIB)
on the bank's 'bb' anchor as well as its view that the CIB's business
position, capital and earnings, funding, and liquidity are neutral factors for
the rating, and that risk position is a negative factor. We assess CIB's
stand-alone credit profile (SACP) in the 'b' category.
The 'bb' anchor draws on our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA)
methodology and our view of the economic risk and industry risk in Hungary,
where CIB operates. The BICRA for Hungary is group '7', based on economic risk
and industry risk scores of '7'. The BICRA score is informed by our evaluation
of economic risk. We view Hungary as a relatively advanced economy, with a
well-diversified economic and export structure. Rising household indebtedness
continues to strain the banking system, especially as a large proportion of
mortgage loans are denominated in Swiss francs--a currency which has strongly
appreciated against the Hungarian forint (HUF) since 2008. As a result, the
profitability of the Hungarian banking sector could weaken, as could its
capacity to supply new credits to the economy. Our assessment of industry risk
is underpinned by the stability of the banking system and the focus on stable
retail and corporate banking activities. While we believe that regulators
failed to prevent banks' relaxed underwriting practices, they are gradually
addressing the issues that have arisen. Banks' funding profiles are generally
unbalanced and have a deficit of customer deposits compared with loans.
We view CIB's business position as a neutral rating factor. CIB is one of five
banks that dominate the Hungarian banking market, and operates there as a
universal bank, with particular strength in corporate banking where its loan
market share exceeds 15%. This supports good cross-selling capabilities with
the corporate clientele and subsequent good fee generation capacity. CIB's
competitive position is weaker in the more lucrative retail segment, where it
has a market share of under 10% in mortgages and retail deposits. We believe,
however, that CIB is exposed to the risks associated with operating in a
single country and that concentration risks render its business model more
vulnerable in a downturn. The bank benefits from its 93% ownership by Italian
bank Intesa Sanpaolo SpA (BBB+/Negative/A-2), and close financial and
operational integration, notably for funding and swap facilities to reduce
foreign exchange risk. Belonging to a financially strong and committed banking
group bolsters the confidence of customers and depositors, in our view,
especially in the current troubled economic times in Hungary.
Capital and earnings is a neutral rating factor in our opinion. This reflects
our expectation that our projected risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio before
adjustments for CIB should remain around 6%-6.5% in the next 12-18 months.
This capital level compares relatively well in a local context and is neutral
for the rating for a bank with an anchor in the 'bb' category, under our
criteria. Our capital forecasts include a HUF40 billion equity injection from
the parent in April 2011, and which substantially helped CIB stabilize its
capital strength. The bank's internal capital generation capacity is weak, in
our view, and margins are not high enough to buffer very high credit losses,
which we expect occurred in 2011 and will likely occur in 2012. Operating
performance is also burdened by declining volumes, a bank levy, rising credit
costs, and our expectation for a one-off charge in the second-half of 2011 as
a result of the government law on foreign exchange mortgage repayments. We
think CIB consequently will likely report a loss again in 2011, after the loss
posted in 2010.
Risk position is a negative rating factor, and the main weakness for the
rating. CIB continues to face high risks in its loan book, given the fragile
economic environment in Hungary and some troubled sectors where the bank
operates, such as project and commercial real estate financing. The bank is
also vulnerable to deterioration of the small and midsize enterprise sector,
which is an important segment in its asset mix. As a result, nonperforming
loans are above the sector average and continue to rise above the close to 20%
observed at year-end 2010. In addition, CIB is exposed to foreign exchange
risks in its mortgage portfolio, but to a lesser extent than peers given its
lower retail focus.
Both funding and liquidity are neutral to the rating. CIB benefits from stable
market shares in corporate deposits but the funding profile remains
unbalanced, with a ratio of loans to deposits above 150% at midyear 2011. This
is weaker than the sector average and creates relative reliance on external
sources, notably interbank resources. Intesa Sanpaolo provides a significant
part of these resources--68.5% at midyear 2011. This ongoing funding support,
which we believe will persist, mitigates our concerns about CIB's unbalanced
funding profile on a stand-alone basis. The bank is deleveraging, and we
believe loan amortization will outpace new loan origination in coming
quarters. This will create liquidity for CIB, which we believe it will place
either with Intesa Sanpaolo or use to repay parent funding.
The 'pi' rating benefits from some uplift above the SACP, reflecting our
opinion that CIB is a "strategically important" subsidiary of Intesa Sanpaolo,
as our criteria define this term. We believe Intesa Sanpaolo will remain
committed to CIB in the near future, despite the unfriendly measures taken by
the Hungarian authorities vis a vis banks, and will continue to provide
extraordinary support to CIB if needed.
