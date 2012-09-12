We assess VEB's stand-alone credit profile (SACP) at 'bb'. It is based on our 'bb' anchor and on our assessment of the bank's "strong" business position, "moderate" capital and earnings, "moderate" risk position, "above average" funding, and "adequate" liquidity, as our criteria define these terms.

In accordance with our criteria for GREs, our view of an "almost certain" likelihood of extraordinary government support is based on our assessment of VEB's:

-- "Critical" role to the Russian Federation as the prime public development institution of the government, a role that cannot be readily undertaken by a private entity; VEB group assets currently represent about 5% of Russia's GDP; and

-- "Integral" link with the Russian Federation. This is because of VEB's special status as a state corporation, operating under the law "on bank for development" with strong oversight from the federal government and because of the government's proven track record of extraordinary financial support for VEB in all circumstances.

As a result, VEB's long-term foreign currency rating is three notches higher than its SACP.

Under our bank criteria, we use our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) economic and industry risk scores to determine a bank's anchor, the starting point in assigning the bank a long-term credit rating. The anchor for a commercial bank operating only in Russia is 'bb'. Russia's economic risk score is '7'. This reflects Russia's only moderate growth prospects, the moderate pace of credit expansion, the economy's moderate level of debt, and very high credit risk in the economy due to foreign currency lending, the poor credit standing of the nonexport economy, and Russia's weak and arbitrary legal system. The industry risk score is '7'. This is based on deficiencies in Russia's bank supervision; the dominance of state-owned banks, which unfavorably distorts competition for private sector banks; and the risky bank funding markets characterized by a lack of long-term financing in Russian rubles and prevalent use of foreign currency. Nonetheless, bank funding has improved since 2008 due to a significant increase in retail deposits and regular and effective liquidity support operations by the Central Bank of Russia (CBR).

Our assessment of VEB's business position as "strong" reflects the bank's unique status as a primary state development institution in Russia. In Russia, VEB is a prime source of long-term bank funding for complex investment projects in infrastructure, machinery, and other strategic sectors defined by Russia's government. VEB's supervisory board is headed by the prime minister by law, and comprises members of the federal government and VEB's chairman.

Our assessment of VEB's capital and earnings as "moderate" reflects our expectations that our projected risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio for the bank, before diversification, will be between 5% and 6% for the next two years and the bank's earnings capacity will remain limited. We think that VEB's capitalization is likely to decrease slightly due to business expansion. However, VEB's growth plans and any new capital injections may be subject to unpredictable one-off government decisions, in our view. VEB's profitability is gradually improving, but is likely to remain volatile. Given VEB's core function as a public policy institution, we expect its business strategy to remain focused on its socioeconomic mandate, rather than on maximizing profits in a strict commercial sense.

Our risk position assessment for VEB is "moderate" because of the policy role that it plays and its involvement in government-related projects, which we consider risky because of concerns regarding their commercial viability, unconventional nature, and significant concentrations. According to International Financial Reporting Standards data, nonperforming loans (NPLs) stood at a moderate 6% of the total loan book at end-2011. Although we expect VEB's gross problematic assets (GPAs) to rise further under inferior market conditions, the peak is past, and the pace of this increase should be slower than in previous years. In our view, the bank has large concentrations, especially in real estate assets. The bank acquired most of these assets from Globex Bank, now a VEB subsidiary, during the financial downturn of 2008-2009.

The bank's funding is "above average" and liquidity is "adequate," in our opinion. VEB relies on long-term funding (both domestic and international), and has a limited amount of on-demand deposits. Therefore, we expect debt service due within the next 12 months (excluding CBR deposits, which are regularly rolled over) to be covered by the bank's available cash. VEB retains access to funding from the CBR and the National Wealth Fund, and good access to foreign capital markets.

Outlook

The stable outlook on VEB mirrors that on the Russian Federation. Future rating actions, positive or negative, on VEB will likely follow those on the sovereign, assuming that the institution's fundamentals and public policy functions remain unchanged.

We could lower VEB's local currency rating over the next two years--even if the local currency sovereign rating remains unchanged--if VEB's link with the government weakens; for example, if VEB loses its special legal status. Alternatively, we could take a similar action if the government reduces VEB's role as a prime development institution, or significantly scales down its interventions in the domestic economy. We do not currently expect either scenario to occur, but should both take place, it could lead to a negative rating action on VEB's foreign currency rating.

Ratings Score Snapshot

Long-Term Foreign Currency Issuer Credit Rating BBB

Long-Term Local Currency Issuer Credit Rating BBB+

SACP bb

Anchor bb

Business Position Strong (+1)

Capital and Earnings Moderate (0)

Risk Position Moderate (-1)

Funding and Liquidity Above average and adequate (0)

Support +3

GRE Support +3

Group Support 0

Sovereign Support 0

Additional Factors 0

Related Criteria And Research

-- Rating Government-Related Entities: Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 9, 2010

-- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011

-- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011

-- Group Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011

-- Bank Hybrid Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 1, 2011

-- BICRA On Russia Revised To Group '7' From Group '8', Nov. 9, 2011

-- Ratings On Russia Affirmed On External Strength; Short-Term FC Rating Raised To 'A-2' On Criteria Change; Outlook Stable, June 27, 2012

Ratings List

Ratings Affirmed; Upgraded

To From

Vnesheconombank

Issuer Credit Rating

Foreign Currency BBB/Stable/A-2 BBB/Stable/A-3

Ratings Affirmed

Vnesheconombank

Issuer Credit Rating

Local Currency BBB+/Stable/A-2

Vnesheconombank

Senior Unsecured BBB

VEB Finance PLC

Senior Unsecured BBB

Senior Unsecured* BBB

*Guaranteed by Vnesheconombank