(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 20 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded Fondo de Titulizacion
de Activos Santander 2's (Santander 2) asset-backed commercial
paper's (ABCP) Short-term rating to 'F1sf' from 'F1+sf' and
removed the Rating Watch Negative in place since 18 January
2012.
The downgrade follows the same action taken on the
programme's sponsor, Banco Santander S.A.'s (Banco
Santander; 'A'/Negative/'F1') Short-term Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) (see 'Fitch Downgrades Santander to 'A'/Negative Outlook
Following Sovereign Action', dated 13 February 2012 on
www.fitchratings.com).
Banco Santander provides intrinsic support to Santander 2 in
the form of a liquidity facility (covering up to 20% of the
portfolio), letter of credit and guaranteed investment contract
account and as a result, the conduit's rating is directly linked
to Banco Santander's Short-term IDR.
Santander 2 is a single-seller partially-supported ABCP
conduit structured to purchase short-term receivables originated
in Spain by Banco Santander which the conduit finances via the
issuance of CP. The programme can issue CP up to a maximum
amount of EUR6bn and as at end-January 2012 had EUR1.07bn of CP
outstanding.