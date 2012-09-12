Sept 12 EAA Covered Bond Bank & Depfa ACS Bank

* Moody's has placed on review for downgrade the ratings assigned the following Irish public sector covered bonds:

 Aaa ratings assigned to the covered bonds issued by EAA Covered Bond Bank (EAA) under its Irish public sector covered bond programme,

 Aa3 ratings assigned to the covered bonds issued by Depfa ACS Bank (Depfa) under its Irish public sector covered bond programme.