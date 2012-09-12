(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 12 -

Summary analysis -- Legrand S.A. ---------------------------------- 12-Sep-2012

CREDIT RATING: A-/Stable/A-2 Country: France

Primary SIC: Switchgear and

switchboard

apparatus

Mult. CUSIP6: 317337

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

22-Feb-2012 A-/A-2 A-/A-2

11-Feb-2011 BBB+/A-2 BBB+/A-2

Rationale

The ratings on France-based manufacturer of low-voltage electrical fittings Legrand S.A. are supported by the group's strong and defensible competitive positions, broad geographic diversity, excellent track record, and experienced management team. Further rating strengths are the group's proven ability to pass on input cost price inflation to the end user and its sustained generation of robust free operating cash flow (FOCF), despite a tough sector environment.

These strengths are tempered by the cyclicality of new construction end markets and, to a lesser extent, refurbishment activity, as well as by the group's sizable exposure to volatile building-related activity and its low order book visibility. A further ratings consideration is Legrand's still-high revenue concentration in the mature and currently challenging markets of France, Italy, and the U.S. (together about 52% of 2011 sales by destination), although Legrand is actively increasing sales in emerging markets (about 35% of 2011 sales by destination).

S&P base-case operating scenario

As part of its growth strategy, Legrand acquired stakes in key businesses in India and Brazil during the first half of 2012, which has increased revenue generation from emerging markets. This is particularly important because its key markets such as Italy and France continue to experience weak construction activities on the back of uncertainty surrounding the European sovereign debt crisis and austerity measures. For the full year, we anticipate a slight overall organic revenue decline as the sharp deterioration in Italy (negative 13% in first half in 2012) and the difficult economic environment in certain other European countries (including France, where Legrand faces tough prior year comparatives following the launch of new products in 2011). These negative growths will in our view be partly offset by stable growth in other geographic segments like the U.S./Canada and Rest of World regions. We consider Legrand to have improved its structural profitability. This is largely a result of sizable cost-saving actions and a disciplined price management strategy (Legrand has not reduced prices for the past 20 years), along with continued product innovation, which support premium pricing. We view management's intention to maintain the adjusted operating margin at about an average of 20% over the medium term (including acquisitions) as achievable. However, we do note that input cost inflation and new acquisitions can have a dilutive impact on the operating margins over the short term. We believe that Legrand is well-positioned to benefit from an industry recovery, which we currently anticipate to gain momentum only by 2014.

S&P base-case cash flow and capital-structure scenario

We believe that Legrand's credit metrics have sustainably improved. Legrand's strong performance follows significant deleveraging over the past three years, demonstrated by sustainable funds from operations (FFO) to debt of about 40% (compared with 43% at year-end 2011). For the 12 months ended June 30, 2012, FFO to debt declined to 38% due to a weaker macroeconomic environment, dividend outflows, and the acquisitions undertaken in 2012 (benefits of which are yet to be felt). Nevertheless, we think it likely that the group's FFO to debt will remain at about 40% over the rating horizon of two-to-three years.

We believe that Legrand has the potential for consistent FOCF generation, despite likely higher working capital requirements. This will allow the group to fund a substantial part of its potential growth initiatives from internal sources. This is despite a proposed increase in the dividend payment in 2012 and a likely steady increase in the payment thereafter. We assume that the group could spend as much as EUR400 million on bolt-on acquisitions per year. Our base-case scenario assumes FOCF before dividends of about EUR480 million in 2012, similar to 2011.

We believe that a more fragmented shareholder base after a gradual reduction in private equity ownership will support management's focus on maintaining healthy credit measures and tailoring spending activity to the group's sector environment and outlook.

Liquidity

We assess Legrand's liquidity profile as "strong," under our criteria. We forecast the ratio of liquidity sources to uses to be somewhat over 1.5x over the next 24 months. As of June 30, 2012, Legrand had liquidity sources of EUR900 million available under its revolving credit facility (RCF) due in October 2016 (with an additional extension option of up to two years), with a cash balance of EUR310 million. We consider cash of EUR70 million as necessary to fund operations. The group enjoys robust FOCF, which amounted to EUR480 million on a Standard & Poor's-adjusted basis for the 12 months ended Dec. 31, 2011. Furthermore, in April 2012, the group issued a EUR400 million Eurobond maturing in 2022.

These sources comfortably cover debt maturities of about EUR261 million over the next 12 months (EUR177 million under the term loan tranche A of the 2006 credit facility) and modest debt repayment over the next 24 months.

In our opinion, the group's cash and available funds are sufficient to fund small-to-midsize bolt-on acquisitions each year. They should also be sufficient to maintain shareholder remuneration at projected levels, with a dividend payout ratio of about 50% of net income (of at least EUR230 million, as in 2011). We note that Legrand's capital expenditures are relatively low, typically at about 3%-4% of group sales.

The new EUR900 million multicurrency RCF provides the group's core financing. It replaces the tranche B multicurrency RCF agreed as part of the 2006 credit facility and is not subject to financial covenants. Some of the group's credit agreements are subject to a semi-annual financial covenant test that requires unadjusted net debt to recurring EBITDA to be less then 3.5x. In our view, Legrand retains sufficient headroom under this covenant (the June 30, 2012 covenant test resulted in net debt to EBITDA of 1.44x).

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our anticipation that Legrand's credit metrics will remain in line with the levels we consider commensurate with the ratings, including FFO to debt of about 40%. We believe that Legrand could achieve this despite a weaker sector outlook, ongoing acquisition spending, and the maintenance of sizable dividend payouts. We base this view on Legrand's prudent financial policy, its strong focus on maintaining operating margins, and its successful track record of integrating acquisitions rapidly and capitalizing on any efficiency gains. We believe that this approach should continue to fuel solid FOCF generation on a sustainable basis.

Rating downside could arise if the group increases its appetite for discretionary spending beyond the levels we factor into our base-case scenario, coupled with deteriorating industry conditions. Nevertheless, under our downside case scenario, even if sales decline by 5% in 2012 and the adjusted EBITDA margin drops to 21.5%, the group would still maintain the current rating, with the percentage of FFO to debt declining to the high 30s.

Ratings upside over the longer term would depend on Legrand taking a more conservative approach to the level of debt-funded acquisitions and/or the generosity of shareholder returns. It would also depend on the sustainability of the group's operating performance, most likely in combination with a more favorable industry outlook. Therefore, we do not consider further ratings upside to be likely over the rating horizon.

