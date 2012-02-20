(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 20 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services recently reviewed its Banking Industry Country Risk Assessments (BICRAs) for 86 countries using its updated BICRA criteria. In a report published today, "A Closer Look At Our BICRAs For 30 Countries In Central And Eastern Europe, The Middle East, And Africa," we provided a detailed analysis of our BICRAs in this diversified region.

"Some countries, notably Kazakhstan and Ukraine, have experienced severe banking crises over the past three years and are currently in the process of restructuring," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Emmanuel Volland. "They consequently face what we view as high risks in their banking systems."

"At the upper end of the spectrum is Saudi Arabia, with a banking system that we believe has a stable and resilient economic environment, a good track record of effective supervision, a protected franchise, and abundant core customer deposits."

We have assessed national banking industries as part of our approach to rating banks for several years. Our BICRA criteria enable us to evaluate individual banking systems and assign a BICRA using our scores on two main components, economic risk and industry risk. A BICRA is scored on a scale from '1' to '10', ranging from the lowest-risk banking systems (group '1') to the highest risk (group '10').

This report is a detailed analysis of our BICRAs on 30 countries in Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (CEEMEA) region.