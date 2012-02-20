(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 20 - Fitch Ratings has placed the Support Ratings and Support Rating Floors (SRFs) of Nova Ljubljanska Banka (NLB), Nova Kreditna Banka Maribor (NKBM), Abanka Vipa d.d., Gorenjska Banka (GB), Banka Celje d.d. (BC) and Probanka d.d. on Rating Watch Negative (RWN). At the same time, the agency has placed the support-driven Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) of NLB, NKBM, Abanka and Probanka on RWN. Fitch has simultaneously downgraded Abanka's Viability Rating to 'b' from ' bb-'. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this press release.

The RWNs on the support-driven IDRs, SRFs and Support Ratings reflects Fitch's rising concerns over the provision of timely and sufficient support by the Slovenian authorities for the country's banking sector. This takes into consideration the significant further deterioration in some banks' asset quality and capitalisation in Q411, the weakening ability of the Slovenian authorities to provide support, as evidenced by the recent downgrade of the sovereign rating, and the absence to date of any coherent, overarching plan to strengthen the solvency of the system.

Fitch will resolve the RWNs after reviewing the likelihood of the banks receiving external support in case of need. The review will consider, among other things:

-- The ability and propensity of the Slovenian authorities to provide support;

-- The potential for support to be provided to banks by EU and other international institutions, in case of need;

-- The extent to which banks' end-2011 results signal a more acute need for support, based on audited asset quality and capitalisation indicators;

-- Progress with the recapitalisation of NLB, which is required by the European Banking Agency to meet a 9% consolidated core Tier 1 ratio by end-H112. This ratio was just 6.8% at end-Q311 and the bank reported a EUR143m net loss in Q411, resulting in a FY11 net loss of EUR240m (unaudited results).

The downgrade of Abanka's VR reflects the further sharp deterioration in its asset quality and capitalisation in Q411, based on FY11 unaudited results. The bank's reported (standalone) pre-tax loss of EUR98m in Q411 (EUR148m for FY11), largely due to loan impairment charges (LICs), has reduced the bank's core Tier 1 ratio to 6.4% (end-Q311: 8.2%).

The downgrade of Abanka's hybrid capital instrument to 'CCC', two notches below the VR, and the removal from RWN of NKBM's hybrid capital instrument are driven by implementation of Fitch's revised criteria for regulatory capital securities issued by banks (see 'Rating Bank Regulatory Capital and Similar Securities' dated 15 December 2011 at www.fitchratings.com).

The rating actions are as follows:

NLB

Long-term foreign currency IDR: 'BBB', placed on RWN

Short-term foreign currency IDR: 'F3 ', placed on RWN

Support Rating: '2', placed on RWN

Support Rating Floor: 'BBB', placed on RWN

Viability Rating: 'b', unaffected

Guaranteed notes: affirmed at 'A'

NKBM

Long-term foreign currency IDR: 'BBB', placed on RWN

Short-term foreign currency IDR: 'F3 ', placed on RWN

Support Rating: '2', placed on RWN

Support Rating Floor: 'BBB', placed on RWN

Viability Rating: 'bb', unaffected

Hybrid capital instrument: affirmed at 'B+', removed from RWN

Abanka

Long-term foreign currency IDR: 'BB-', placed on RWN

Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'

Support Rating: '3', placed on RWN

Support Rating Floor: ' BB-', placed on RWN

Viability Rating: downgraded to 'b' from 'bb-'

Hybrid capital instrument: downgraded to 'CCC' from 'B', removed from RWN

Guaranteed notes: affirmed at 'A'

Probanka

Long-term foreign currency IDR: 'B', placed on RWN

Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'

Support Rating: '4', placed on RWN

Support Rating Floor: 'B', placed on RWN

Viability Rating: 'b-', unaffected

Banka Celje

Long-term foreign currency IDR: 'BB'/Negative Outlook, unaffected

Short-term foreign currency IDR: 'B', unaffected

Support Rating: '3', placed on RWN

Support Rating Floor: 'BB-', placed on RWN

Viability Rating: 'bb', unaffected

Gorenjska Banka

Long-term foreign currency IDR: 'BB'/Negative Outlook, unaffected

Short-term foreign currency IDR: 'B', unaffected

Support Rating: '3', placed on RWN

Support Rating Floor: 'BB-', placed on RWN

Viability Rating: 'bb', unaffected