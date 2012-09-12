Rationale

The ratings on SMBC Rus reflect the bank's full operational and cultural integration with its parent, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp. (SMBC; A+/Negative/A-1), the alignment of its domestic operations with the SMBC Group's global strategy, and its strategic importance for the group's operations in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Although SMBC Rus has many "core" subsidiary characteristics, under our criteria (article 27 of "Group Rating Methodology And Assumptions", published Nov. 9, 2011, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal), we treat SMBC Rus as a "highly strategic" subsidiary because of the substantial difference in business risk that the bank faces in Russia versus the average business risk for the parental group.

While ratings on a "highly strategic" subsidiary are generally one notch below those on the parent, in the case of SMBC Rus, we cap the ratings at the level of the foreign currency ratings on the Russian Federation (foreign currency BBB/Stable/A-2; local currency BBB+/Stable/A-2; Russia national scale 'ruAAA').

SMBC Rus acts as a fully integrated subsidiary of the SMBC Group. It is still in the start-up phase, with total assets of Russian ruble 16.6 billion ($0.52 billion) on Dec. 31, 2011. SMBC Rus focuses on servicing Japanese and other Asian producers and distributors operating in Russia, as well as on Russia's blue chip corporates and largest banks. Most of SMBC Rus' funding comes from its parent company SMBC and accounts for over 85% of its liabilities as of Dec. 31, 2011.

Outlook

The stable outlook mirrors the outlook on the Russian Federation and our view that SMBC would provide necessary support to SMBC Rus if necessary.

Future rating actions on SMBC Rus will most likely mirror those on the Russian sovereign ratings. If we were to raise or lower the sovereign foreign currency ratings and transfer and convertibility assessment, it would likely trigger a similar rating action on SMBC Rus.

We also might lower the ratings on SMBC Rus if its relationship with and strategic importance for SMBC were to weaken. But we consider such a scenario as remote.

Ratings List

New Rating

ZAO Sumitomo Mitsui Rus Bank

Foreign Currency Counterparty Credit Rating BBB/Stable/A-2

Local Currency Counterparty Credit Rating BBB+/Stable/A-2

Russia National Scale Rating ruAAA