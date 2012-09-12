(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 12 - Deutsche Borse has announced an exclusive agreement with Fitch Solutions to deliver low-latency credit rating announcements via its algo news feed, known as AlphaFlash.

The AlphaFlash feed will initially roll out Fitch Ratings' sovereign debt rating announcements, including upgrades and downgrades and Rating Outlook revisions.

'The Euro debt crisis has brought creditworthiness to the forefront of everyone's attention. By adding Fitch data, we are enabling AlphaFlash clients to instantly react to rating changes, which can have a huge market impact,' said Georg Gross, Head of Front Office Data & Analytics at Deutsche Borse.

'Fitch Solutions is pleased to offer AlphaFlash clients additional sovereign credit insight with Fitch ratings in real-time,' said Ian Rothery, global head of Third-party Distribution and Strategic Partnerships at Fitch Solutions. 'These rating announcements can easily integrate into internal systems, and help clients to more effectively manage risk.'

Other types of credit ratings will be added in the coming months, including those of supranationals, corporates, financial institutions and structured finance.

About Deutsche Borse - Market Data & Analytics

Deutsche Borse is one of the world's leading service providers for the securities industry with a product and service offering for issuers, investors, intermediaries and data vendors. The Group covers the entire value chain from trading, through clearing, to settlement and securities custody. Deutsche Borse Market Data & Analytics collects, refines and disseminates capital market-relevant data. The product range includes price data, trading statistics, analyses, master data, financial news and approximately 8.600 indices that document what is happening on the international financial markets and make it transparent.

About Fitch Solutions

Fitch Solutions, a division of the Fitch Group, focuses on the development of fixed-income products and services, bringing to market a wide range of data, analytical tools and related services. The division is also the distribution channel for Fitch Ratings content.

Fitch Ratings and Fitch Solutions are part of the Fitch Group, a jointly-owned subsidiary of Fimalac, S.A. and Hearst Corporation. For additional information, please visit 'www.fitchsolutions.com'; 'www.fitchratings.com'; 'www.fimalac.com' and 'www.hearst.com'.