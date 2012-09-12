(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 12 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Sycomore Asset Management's (Sycomore AM) Asset Manager Rating at 'M2-'.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

The affirmation reflects the longstanding and disciplined stock picking process, strong risk management framework, and efficient operational platform, adapted to current volumes and assets. It also factors in several years of incremental developments at Sycomore, in the areas of staffing, business development and related support functions (risk and controls). The company's main challenge remains its pursuit of development abroad and in truly diversifying products (asset allocation, emerging markets and credit) to generate new assets and further reduce the company's exposure to eurozone equity markets.

Sycomore's 'M2-' rating is based on the following category scores, which represent a scale from 1 to 5, with 1 as the highest possible score:

Company & Staffing: 2.75

Risk Management & Controls: 2.25

Portfolio Management: 2.25 (from 2.50)

Investment Administration: 2.25

Technology: 2.50

COMPANY AND STAFFING

Sycomore AM benefits from a solid financial standing. Well-staffed, with 12 portfolio managers, the company has an 11-year track-record in managing eurozone equities, and has aimed at diversifying its business model with the renewal of its long/short equity expertise and the development of products in the multi-asset, socially-responsible investments (SRI) and emerging market arenas. A credit product is also about to be launched. This incremental diversification over the years has materialised in positive net new money in SRI and long short equity market neutral products in 2011/2012 (absolute strategies represented 17% of AuM at end-June 2012). Fitch notes the ongoing dynamics in business development, accompanied by appropriate resources. Further development into truly diversifying products (asset allocation, emerging-markets, credit) that would materially reduce the company's business sensitivity to European equities, would positively impact the rating.

RISK MANAGEMENT AND CONTROL

The risk monitoring and control environment provides good coverage of the various risk areas, with appropriate committee set-up and procedure definitions. Investment risk monitoring, performed by a three-member team, is based on a proactive approach, attentive to the investment team's needs. Risk and control tools provide good support and data accessibility. They have mostly been developed in-house with the exception of Northfield, which replaced Barra this year. The company's next challenge is to adapt risk and control procedures to the new credit fund as it develops.

PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT

The long-only equity investment process follows a thorough fundamental approach, mainly focused on the eurozone, and benefits from the stock-picking expertise of the senior portfolio managers. It relies on comprehensive bottom-up research and valuation methods using a regularly-updated proprietary database. The increase in score outlines the stabilisation of long-short investment processes and progress made in the area of SRI research and portfolio management.

INVESTMENT ADMINISTRATION AND TECHNOLOGY

Investment administration, performed by a stable and experienced team, is efficient and offers an appropriate level of security given the volumes and scope of instruments currently covered. Investor reporting is produced through a well-automated and timely process and provides comprehensive and relevant portfolio information. The internally developed technological platform adequately supports business needs. It has evolved in line with the business development, notably new asset classes and investment strategies.

COMPANY PROFILE

Established in 2001, Sycomore AM is an independent asset management company that is 90%-owned by the four founding partners and employees. Its historical and main area of focus is fundamental stock-selection of eurozone equities, although it has recently expanded in other investment areas. AUM amounted to EUR1.5bn at end-June 2012. The client base, which is almost exclusively French, comprises private clients, institutional clients and multi-managers. Partnerships have been formed with other European and emerging markets asset managers to offer two funds combining respective local stock-picking expertise. At end-June 2012, Sycomore AM had a staff of 34, including 12 investment professionals.

RATING SENSITIVITY

The rating may be sensitive to material adverse changes to any of the aforementioned rating drivers. A material deviation from Fitch guidelines for any key rating driver could cause the rating to be lowered by Fitch. In the case of Sycomore, a material reduction of the sensitivity to the eurozone equity asset class, as previously mentioned, could also trigger a positive rating action by Fitch. For additional information about Fitch's asset manager ratings guidelines, please review the criteria referenced below.

Sycomore's rating report will shortly be available at www.fitchratings.com.