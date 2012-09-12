Sept 12 -
Summary analysis -- Exelon Generation Co. LLC
CREDIT RATING: BBB/Stable/A-2 Country: United States
State/Province: Pennsylvania
Primary SIC: Electric Services
Mult. CUSIP6: 30161M
Mult. CUSIP6: 3016E2
Mult. CUSIP6: 3016E3
Mult. CUSIP6: 3016E5
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
21-Oct-2008 BBB/A-2 BBB/A-2
03-Oct-2005 BBB+/A-2 BBB+/A-2
Rationale
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' corporate credit ratings on supply
company, Exelon Generation Co. LLC reflects the consolidated business risk
profile of parent Exelon Corp., which we view as "strong." In turn, Exelon's
business risk profile reflects the higher-risk operations of unregulated
supply affiliate Exelon Generation Co. LLC (ExGen), which has increased in
size to subsume Constellation's unregulated business. Exelon's business risk
also reflects the "excellent" business risk profiles of regulated delivery
businesses, Commonwealth Edison (ComEd), PECO Energy Co. (PECO), and Baltimore
Gas & Electric Co. (BGE), which have generally predictable transmission and
distribution cash flows.
As of June 30, 2012, Exgen had about $7.2 billion of on-balance-sheet debt.
However, parent Exelon had about $18.4 billion of on-balance-sheet debt. We
also impute about $4.6 billion of off-balance-sheet debt on the books for
computing financial ratios, pertaining mostly to unfunded pension and other
postemployment benefit obligations and power-purchase agreements.
Through retail and wholesale channels, ExGen now provides about 170
terawatt-hours (TWhrs), or approximately 5%, of total U.S. power demand. We
expect the switched markets in Pennsylvania, Ohio, Michigan, and Arizona to
grow at about 10% in the commercial and industrial class and at about 15% in
the residential class between 2011 and 2014. The fleet is well positioned to
grow where capacity available for competitive supply has room to grow. We
expect these incremental revenue streams to make the consolidated Exelon
somewhat more resilient to commodity prices. The combination provides ExGen
regional diversification of the generation fleet and a customer-facing load
business, as generation and load positions are now better balanced across
multiple regions. In most locations, ExGen will have adequate intermediate and
peaking capacity within the portfolio for managing load shaping (matching
resources with energy needs) risks. However, the company will still need to
buy and sell length in the market to manage portfolio needs, in our opinion.
Moreover, ExGen has a significant open position in the mid-west (exposed to
merchant market), and a somewhat tight position in ERCOT and New England,
where it has some risk of finding itself short when loads are high, in our
opinion.
ExGen's, cash flow are sensitive to commodity prices as almost 95% of its
premerger generation is nuclear, all of which sliding gas prices are
impairing. ExGen's unregulated operations accounted for about 65% of the
consolidated enterprise by cash flow and capital spending in 2011 (about 65%
after ring-fencing BGE). Given that base-load generation is price-taking--it
doesn't affect the market price--we expect ExGen's adjusted funds from
operations (FFO) to debt to remain volatile--relative to its peers--and we
expect it to swing in a band of over 40% in 2011 to about 27% by 2014. For
instance, all else remaining equal, we estimate gross margins in 2014 will be
lower by about $500 million for every $5 per MW-hour (round-the-clock) decline
in power prices, about $215 million for every $0.5 per million cubic feet
(Mcf) decline in gas prices, and about $110 million for every $1 per MWh
decline in retail margins.
As a result, ExGen's contribution to the overall Exelon cash flow declines to
about 55% under our base case, because of the decline in unregulated cash flow
when commodity prices fall. However, despite the lower power prices, we view
the business risk profile of parent Exelon as strong. We expect financial
measures to decline through 2014. However, the corporate credit ratings
reflect our expectation that 2014 will be the trough year. Based on the
present forward curve, cash flow measures are still adequate for the rated
level in that year. However, as a result of the decline in future gross
margins, we view Exelon's cash flow adequacy ratio as more akin to the
"significant" financial risk profile than the erstwhile "intermediate" one.
We view ExGen's ratable hedging strategy favorably, as it ensures that a high
percentage of the company's near-term generation is locked in. Hedging not
only protects unregulated generation cash flows from steep price declines, it
also provides the company time to adjust its cost structure or its capital
structure, should prices remain depressed. However, hedging activities
insulate, but do not isolate, power merchants from commodity price effects.
Current hedges show the significant value of Exelon's hedging program. Even
though these hedges insulate ExGen, perversely, they also show the sensitivity
of ExGen's margins to the prospect of a continued shale production onslaught.
The decline in mark-to-market value through 2014 shows the limit to which
Exelon can hedge--a price-taking fleet can hedge, but only at the prices the
market will bear. Also, the merchant generation margins at ExGen will face a
decline as high-priced hedges expire, evident in the drop in wholesale hedged
gross margins. Still, the forwards do show a contango as reflected in the
increase in ExGen's open EBITDA from higher natural gas forwards.
Additionally, we believe retail contributions will increase, given the
potential for cost savings, volumes gained from the constellation merger, and
recent acquisitions (StarTex and MX Energy Holdings).
We assess ExGen's financial risk profile in conjunction with parent Exelon's.
However, ExGen's financial measures are important because of its meaningful
contribution to Exelon's financials. Because of the decline in commodity
prices, we expect ExGen's FFO to debt to tumble to about 26% in 2014 from
above 40% in 2011. Although ExGen's cash flows are relatively more volatile
compared to peers because of the larger base-load generation, the low variable
cost (and highly depreciated nature) of its nuclear fleet means that natural
gas prices must decline and stay below $3 per mcf before its FFO to debt falls
below 20%.
We view parent Exelon's financial policy and internal funding as "aggressive."
The current level of dividends, at about $1.8 billion, results in a dividend
payout of about 80%, according to our estimates--meaningfully higher than the
50% to 65% range for peers. Moreover, Exelon's capital spending requirements
are significant between 2012 and 2014, at about $18.5 billion. Although
utility capital spending tends to be funded in rate base, unregulated
generation will have to fund its own capital requirements and recover them in
market prices. However, cash flow from operations will be insufficient for
capital spending and dividends, resulting in external needs of financing. We
estimate that the funding gap would be greatest in 2014 because of a trough in
earnings even though ExGen's requirement to contribute toward Exelon's
dividend commitments are the highest internal financing needs of the
utilities. We estimate Exelon's incremental long-term financing needs at an
average of about $1.4 billion to $1.5 billion in 2014 and 2015. The company
expects merger-related O&M cost savings, but higher-than-anticipated costs
would widen the funding requirements. Still, incrementally lower gas prices
would hurt ExGen's debt protection measures more than the level of new debt
financing, or O&M cost increases in ExGen's forecast through 2015.
Under our consolidated base case (we assume lower gas prices and market heat
rates that result in power prices roughly 10% lower than the current forward
contracts), we expect FFO to total debt of the pro forma company (i.e., Exelon
and Constellation combined) to decline to about 25% in 2012 and then to hover
at 22% to 23% through 2015. We expect free operating cash flow to debt to
remain marginally positive even in 2013 and 2014 when we expect financial
measures to trough. However, we expect discretionary cash flow (after
dividends) to turn significantly negative--in a range between $1.1 and $1.7
billion through the period--mostly because of high capital spending.
Similarly, we expect total debt to total capital to be about 57% and debt to
EBITDA to hover at about 4.0x. These ratios are still consistent with Standard
& Poor's 'BBB' rating guideposts for a financial risk profile we assess as
"significant," especially since a meaningful amount of capital expenditure is
discretionary. The company's recent decision to defer the LaSalle extended
power uprate (EPU) by two years demonstrates flexibility to adjust the program
as needed based on market conditions. We estimate that deferring the project
by two years will free-up about $400 million through 2014.
Liquidity
The short-term rating on Exelon and affiliates is 'A-2'. Standard & Poor's
views the liquidity across the Exelon group of companies as "strong," in light
of the debt maturities we expect and available credit facilities. We estimate
that sources of cash will exceed the companies' uses by about 2x during the
next 12 to 24 months. We expect sources over uses for Exelon and ExGen to
remain positive even if EBITDA declines by 50%. In addition, because of
Exelon's solid relationships with banks and high conversion of FFO to
discretionary cash flow, we believe the company can absorb low-probability,
high-impact shocks.
Exelon has sufficient alternative sources of liquidity to cover current
liquidity needs, including ongoing capital requirements, moderate capital
spending, and upcoming debt maturities. Ironically, a declining power price
environment is favorable from a liquidity perspective as cash is being posted
to ExGen on its forward hedges. The next large maturities are in 2015 for
Exelon and 2014 for ExGen.
As of July 27, 2012, Exelon, ExGen, ComEd, PECO, and BGE had credit facilities
of $2.84 billion, $5.6 billion, $1.0 billion, $0.6 billion, and $0.6 billion,
respectively. These facilities expire between September 2013 and March 2017.
Availability under these facilities was $2,319 million and $3,807 million
respectively for Exelon and ExGen, respectively, and $999million, $599
million, and $564 million for ComEd, PECO, and BGE, respectively. Excluding
commercial paper outstanding, the aggregate availability was $7.86 billion.
Outlook
The outlook on the ratings is stable. That said, we believe that higher
natural gas production from shale plays and a delay in environment rules
related to plant retirements can significantly hurt the company's financial
performance. We believe these headwinds have increased and Exelon faces a
potential earnings decline in 2014. Should the prevailing commodity
environment persist, the company may have to address its declining earnings
profile by reducing capital spending. We expect Exelon and ExGen to maintain
consolidated FFO to debt in the 22% to 23% and 25% to 27% ranges,
respectively, in 2014 to maintain current ratings. We will specifically
monitor the expected negative discretionary cash position that results from
Exelon's large dividend commitment. A positive outlook--currently not under
consideration--can result if natural gas prices stabilize and power prices
respond favorably to coal-plant retirements, resulting in an improvement in
consolidated FFO to debt levels of over 27%.
