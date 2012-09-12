Sept 12 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Zambia's debut USD
eurobond a 'B+' rating. The bond's rating, which is a senior unsecured
obligation of the sovereign, is in line with Zambia's Long-term foreign currency
Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'B+', which has a Negative Outlook.
Fitch understands that the bond, which marks Zambia's debut on the international
capital markets and has been issued under English law, is likely to be used for
infrastructure investment as well as general budget support.
Zambia's 'B+' rating is supported by its political stability, combined with a
decade of growth above 6%, buoyed by macroeconomic stability, policy reforms as
well as the emergence of a vibrant copper mining sector. Added to this, the
country has a track record of fiscal discipline under IMF surveillance, with
gross public debt of 22% of GDP, below the 'B' category median. External
finances are a key strength, with the IMF/World Bank Debt Sustainability
Assessment putting the risk of debt distress at low. External debt ratios are
below 'B' and 'BB' peer group medians.
The prospects for growth beyond 2012 are less certain. Growth in mining
production could be constrained by weaker growth in China, Zambia's main export
destination, as well as persistent capacity constraints.
The revision of Zambia's Outlook to Negative on 1st March 2012 reflected
concerns about the direction of economic policy since the change of government
in 2011. Concerns centred around the reversal of a privatisation deal without as
yet compensating the investing parties, which could undermine property rights,
while proposed reforms of the mining and banking sectors could risk unintended
consequences in terms of their potential impact on investment, and consequently
on the growth outlook and macro-economic stability.
The decision by the central bank to sharply increase minimum capital
requirements also added additional risks to the outlook. Although the
government's objective of increasing the size and capitalisation of the banking
sector is laudable, Fitch is concerned about the potential impact on lending
growth and asset quality, inflation and foreign bank participation in the
sector.
The budget for the 2012 fiscal year, released shortly after the new government
came into power, reflects a slightly more expansionary stance. The deficit is
expected to widen to 4.3% of GDP in 2012, up from 3.1% in the previous fiscal
year. The government forecasts a material reduction of the deficit in 2013, but
Fitch views this target as optimistic, given that constraining current
expenditure while dramatically improving the tax take is likely to prove
challenging.
The greatest risk to government finances, over both the short and medium term,
arises from a potential failure to curb current expenditure, particularly on
wages, which consume 43% of government revenue. Other risks arise from purchases
of maize at above market prices, fertilizer support, current petroleum and
electricity pricing policies as well as the need to reform the public sector
pension system.