Sept 12 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Zambia's debut USD eurobond a 'B+' rating. The bond's rating, which is a senior unsecured obligation of the sovereign, is in line with Zambia's Long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'B+', which has a Negative Outlook.

Fitch understands that the bond, which marks Zambia's debut on the international capital markets and has been issued under English law, is likely to be used for infrastructure investment as well as general budget support.

Zambia's 'B+' rating is supported by its political stability, combined with a decade of growth above 6%, buoyed by macroeconomic stability, policy reforms as well as the emergence of a vibrant copper mining sector. Added to this, the country has a track record of fiscal discipline under IMF surveillance, with gross public debt of 22% of GDP, below the 'B' category median. External finances are a key strength, with the IMF/World Bank Debt Sustainability Assessment putting the risk of debt distress at low. External debt ratios are below 'B' and 'BB' peer group medians.

The prospects for growth beyond 2012 are less certain. Growth in mining production could be constrained by weaker growth in China, Zambia's main export destination, as well as persistent capacity constraints.

The revision of Zambia's Outlook to Negative on 1st March 2012 reflected concerns about the direction of economic policy since the change of government in 2011. Concerns centred around the reversal of a privatisation deal without as yet compensating the investing parties, which could undermine property rights, while proposed reforms of the mining and banking sectors could risk unintended consequences in terms of their potential impact on investment, and consequently on the growth outlook and macro-economic stability.

The decision by the central bank to sharply increase minimum capital requirements also added additional risks to the outlook. Although the government's objective of increasing the size and capitalisation of the banking sector is laudable, Fitch is concerned about the potential impact on lending growth and asset quality, inflation and foreign bank participation in the sector.

The budget for the 2012 fiscal year, released shortly after the new government came into power, reflects a slightly more expansionary stance. The deficit is expected to widen to 4.3% of GDP in 2012, up from 3.1% in the previous fiscal year. The government forecasts a material reduction of the deficit in 2013, but Fitch views this target as optimistic, given that constraining current expenditure while dramatically improving the tax take is likely to prove challenging.

The greatest risk to government finances, over both the short and medium term, arises from a potential failure to curb current expenditure, particularly on wages, which consume 43% of government revenue. Other risks arise from purchases of maize at above market prices, fertilizer support, current petroleum and electricity pricing policies as well as the need to reform the public sector pension system.