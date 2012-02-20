(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Summary analysis -- Befesa Zinc S.A.U. 20-Feb-2012

CREDIT RATING: B+/Stable/-- Country: Spain

Rationale

The rating on Befesa Zinc S.A.U., a European steel dust recycler headquarteredin Spain and an indirect subsidiary of Abengoa S.A. (B+/Stable/--), reflects Standard & Poor's Rating Services' assessment of the company's "weak" business risk profile and its "aggressive" financial risk profile.

Constraining the rating is the niche, fragmented, and competitive nature of the market in which Befesa Zinc operates, which is inevitably exposed to the underlying cyclicality of steel production of key suppliers. We also note the limited diversity of operations by product, geography, and customer, as well as the execution challenges associated with Befesa Zinc's ambitious strategy to expand into the Turkish market, which it did in the last quarter of 2010.

That said, Befesa Zinc's service-oriented business model benefits from European environmental regulations governing the disposal of hazardous steel dust, multiyear customer contracts, and a systematic commodity hedging program; the latter limits risks relating to the final sale of the recycled zinc product for the important crude steel segment. This is reflected in healthy and quite stable EBITDA margins at about 35% over the last four years.

Our view of Befesa Zinc's "aggressive" financial risk profile takes into account the company's meaningful leverage and our expectation of minimal free operating cash flow in 2012, on account of Befesa Zinc's good flexibility to adapt its capital expenditures (capex) program to match internal sources. It also reflects the absence of any committed bank credit facilities following the EUR300 million bond issue in April 2011. Although we do not factor in further dividend payments being upstreamed over the next two years, this remains a risk factor. At the same time, we recognize that liquidity remains "adequate" under our criteria, particularly taking account of the 2018 maturity of the bond issue and the flexibility that Befesa Zinc has to adapt its 2012-2013 capex program to financial circumstances.