(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 21 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said that it affirmed its ratings on 12
securities from 11 structured finance transactions and removed them from CreditWatch with
negative implications. The rating actions follow those taken on Cooperatieve Centrale
Raiffeisen-Boerenleenbank B.A. (Rabobank Nederland) and Deutsche Bank AG
(see the media releases listed in Related Criteria And Research).
The rating actions reflect the ratings affirmations and removal from
CreditWatch Negative of financial institutions that are counterparties to the
respective transactions.
The counterparties in the affected transactions either provide a swap or a
guarantee to the repayment principal and interest on the securities issued.
