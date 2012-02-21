(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 21 -Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its 'AA-/A-1+' issuer credit ratings on Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA) are unchanged following CBA's results announcement for the half-year ended Dec. 31, 2011.

CBA's performance for the first half was consistent with our 'AA-' long-term issuer credit rating on the bank. We continue to view the credit rating on CBA as being supported by the bank's "strong" business position; "adequate" capitalization, earnings, and risk position; and high systemic importance in the Australian banking sector.

We view CBA's funding and liquidity as being adequately managed despite funding market disruptions caused by eurozone stresses. Customer funding made up 62% of the group's total funding, up from 60% from the prior comparative period as a result of strong deposit growth. CBA and the other Australian major banks are potentially more highly exposed to disruptions in global financial and debt markets than major bank sectors in other Asia-Pacific banking markets are, mainly because of the Australian major banks' relatively higher reliance on wholesale funding.

We consider CBA's net cash profit after tax of A$3.6 billion for the first half to be consistent with our expectations at the current rating level. CBA achieved a solid set of financial results characterized by lower impairment expenses as a result of improved credit quality, low levels of credit growth, higher funding costs, and difficult trading conditions in the Wealth and Markets businesses.

The ratings on CBA's subsidiaries, including its wholly owned New Zealand banking subsidiary ASB Bank Ltd., also are unchanged. Our outlook for the long-term rating on CBA is stable.