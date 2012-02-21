(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 21 -Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its 'AA-/A-1+' issuer credit
ratings on Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA) are unchanged following CBA's results
announcement for the half-year ended Dec. 31, 2011.
CBA's performance for the first half was consistent with our 'AA-' long-term
issuer credit rating on the bank. We continue to view the credit rating on CBA
as being supported by the bank's "strong" business position; "adequate"
capitalization, earnings, and risk position; and high systemic importance in
the Australian banking sector.
We view CBA's funding and liquidity as being adequately managed despite
funding market disruptions caused by eurozone stresses. Customer funding made
up 62% of the group's total funding, up from 60% from the prior comparative
period as a result of strong deposit growth. CBA and the other Australian
major banks are potentially more highly exposed to disruptions in global
financial and debt markets than major bank sectors in other Asia-Pacific
banking markets are, mainly because of the Australian major banks' relatively
higher reliance on wholesale funding.
We consider CBA's net cash profit after tax of A$3.6 billion for the first
half to be consistent with our expectations at the current rating level. CBA
achieved a solid set of financial results characterized by lower impairment
expenses as a result of improved credit quality, low levels of credit growth,
higher funding costs, and difficult trading conditions in the Wealth and
Markets businesses.
The ratings on CBA's subsidiaries, including its wholly owned New Zealand
banking subsidiary ASB Bank Ltd., also are unchanged. Our outlook for the
long-term rating on CBA is stable.