(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 21 -

Summary analysis -- ORIX JREIT Inc. 21-Feb-2012

CREDIT RATING: A-/Stable/A-2 Country: Japan

Primary SIC: Real estate

investment

trusts

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

24-Oct-2006 A-/A-2 A-/A-2

Rationale

The ratings on ORIX JREIT Inc. (OJR) reflect its relatively strong business position, backed by the brand recognition and real estate management and development capabilities of its sponsor, ORIX Corp. (A-/Stable/--). OJR's credit quality is also supported by its highly diversified, relatively high-quality real estate portfolio, which comprises properties with a lower average age than those of other diversified Japanese REITs (J-REITs) that include office buildings in their portfolios. OJR's nature as a diversified J-REIT also underpins its cash flow, enabling the J-REIT to conduct a flexible acquisition strategy, procure a mix of properties featuring diverse earning profiles, and respond with more agility to changes in business conditions.

These strengths, however, are partly offset by OJR's relatively high debt-to-capital ratio compared with the J-REIT's historical levels as well as the cruising range set under its financial policy. The ratings also reflect its weak indicators, including profitability and interest coverage measures, dragged down by the weakening operating performance of its existing real estate portfolio.

OJR ranks high among listed J-REITs in terms of asset size and is highly recognized within the J-REIT market as a diversified J-REIT, with a portfolio that features five property types: office buildings, distribution facilities, residential properties, retail properties, and hotels. The occupancy rate of OJR's portfolio remains high, standing at 97.2% as of the end of the 19th six-month fiscal term (ended Aug. 31, 2011). In the 19th term, OJR was committed to building a stronger financial base by extending its debt maturities. Standard & Poor's Ratings Services views OJR's efforts to build a solid debt profile as a positive factor for the J-REIT's credit quality.

However, some of OJR's profitability and interest coverage indicators have declined from the previous term, because the somewhat slower pace of renting out vacant spaces at its existing properties has constrained its rental revenues. In addition, OJR has been using bank borrowings to actively acquire new properties, leading to a relatively high debt-to-capital ratio compared with the range of 40% to 50% set under its financial policy as well as its historical levels for the ratio. Standard & Poor's regards these as risk factors for the J-REIT's credit quality. In our view, however, OJR maintains relatively high financial flexibility, given that it maintains favorable relationships with many financial institutions and all of its debt is unsecured.

Liquidity

Our short-term corporate credit rating on OJR is 'A-2', reflecting our long-term corporate credit rating and our assessment of OJR's liquidity as "adequate," as defined in our criteria.

As of the end of the 19th fiscal term, OJR had about JPY13.7 billion in cash and deposits, and a total of JPY20 billion in committed credit lines. OJR has secured sufficient liquidity on hand for its debt repayments, given that it maintains favorable relationships with many financial institutions. OJR's financial flexibility is also relatively high, because all of its current interest-bearing debt is unsecured.

Outlook

The outlook on the long-term corporate credit rating on OJR is stable. We expect OJR's diversified portfolio of relatively high-quality properties to underpin its cash flows to an extent. Meanwhile, we continue to regard OJR's relatively high debt-to-capital ratio and its weakening profitability and interest coverage indicators, resulting from weak rental revenues, as key factors in our assessment of the J-REIT's credit quality. An upgrade would require OJR to strengthen its financial base as it maintains steady external growth. We see little likelihood, however, of upward movement in our ratings on OJR in the foreseeable future, because its debt-to-capital ratio is slightly high and other financial indicators remain weak. Conversely, OJR's ratings may come under downward pressure if its debt-to-capital ratio rises further and a recovery in its weakened interest coverage and profitability indicators is delayed during the course of external growth.