(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 21 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its ratings on Korea-based consumer electronics maker Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (A/Stable/A-1) would not be affected by the company's plan to spin off its display panel division.

Samsung Electronics on Feb. 20, 2012, announced plans to spin off its liquid crystal display (LCD) division into a new entity, provisionally named Samsung Display Co. Ltd., from April 1, 2012. Under the deal, Samsung Electronics will wholly own the new entity. In our view, Samsung Electronics' creditworthiness following the spin-off will remain unchanged, given that there will be no material change in its financial soundness on a consolidated basis, due to Samsung Electronics' strong management control of the new entity through full ownership, high operating integration, and a shared brand name.

Samsung Electronics also disclosed that the new entity is considering various options to restructure its business, such as merging with the group's other display affiliates, including Samsung Mobile Display Co. Ltd. (BBB+/Stable/--) and S-LCD Corporation (not rated), but that nothing had been finalized. Progress in Samsung Display's potential merger with the group's display affiliates will be key to our assessment of the credit quality of the group's display panel business.