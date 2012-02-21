(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 21 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed India-based Triveni Engicons Private Limited's (TEPL) National Long-Term Rating at 'Fitch BB+(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable. A list of additional ratings is provided at the end of this commentary.

The affirmation reflects TEPL's strong financial profile with gross leverage of 1.6x and EBITDA interest coverage of 5.3x for the financial year ended March 2011. These are compared with 2.1x and 4.2x, respectively in FY10. EBITDA margins, however, declined to 10.1% from 11.7% due to increased raw material prices. Nevertheless, the presence of price escalation clauses in all new contracts won over the past one year is expected to stabilise margins.

The ratings continue to benefit from TEPL's negative cash conversion cycle over the past five years (FY11: -12 days) and its strong order book of INR4,427m as of February 2012 to be executed over the next two years.

The ratings also factor in delayed execution of some of its projects and resultant temporary liquidity pressure due to extended receivables.

Positive rating triggers include maintaining its negative working capital cycle and improvement in its gross leverage below 1x. Negative rating triggers include deterioration in its gross leverage beyond 2.5x.

TEPL is a civil contractor engaged in the construction of canals, dams, bridges, roads, laying of railway tracks, etc. It started as a partnership firm in 1988 and was incorporated in 1996. TEPL's revenue was INR1,212.1m for FY11 (FY10: INR890.4m).

Fitch has also affirmed the ratings on TEPL's bank facilities as below:

- INR40m fund-based limits: 'Fitch BB+(ind)'

- INR360m non fund-based limits: 'Fitch A4+(ind)'