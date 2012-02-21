(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 21 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed India-based Sunny Trexim Private Limited's (STPL) INR630m fund-based bank limits at 'Fitch A4(ind)'.

The affirmation reflects STPL's continued weak credit profile in the financial year ended March 2011 (FY11). Interest coverage, though increased from the last year's 0.76x, remained low at 1.14x in FY11. Similarly, net adjusted financial leverage, though significantly decreased from 31.41x in FY10, stood at 8.04x in FY11. Also, the commodity trading nature of STPL's business continues to constrain its EBITDA margins (FY11: 1.4%, FY10: 1.0%).

The ratings continue to benefit from over five decades of experience of STPL's present owners in raw cotton trading. Also, over 95% of its sales are backed by letter of credits, thereby lowering the customers' probability of default.

A positive rating guideline will be an improvement in the EBITDA interest coverage to beyond 1.5x. Conversely, deterioration of EBITDA interest coverage to below 1.1x will be the negative rating guideline.

During FY11, STPL reported a sharp decline of 55% yoy in total revenues to INR1,202m on account of regulatory changes that affected the export of raw cotton, such as imposition of quota. In 9MFY12, STPL had revenue of INR1,965m, EBITDA margins of 2.24%, and net financial leverage of 10.6x.