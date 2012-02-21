(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 21 - Fitch Ratings has assigned DBS Bank Ltd.'s (DBS) proposed USD-denominated fixed-rate notes an expected rating of 'AA-(exp)'. The notes will be issued under DBS's USD15bn global medium-term note programme. The final rating is subject to the receipt of final documentation conforming to information already received.

The notes are rated at the same level as DBS's 'AA-' Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR). This is because the notes will constitute direct, unsubordinated and senior unsecured obligations of the bank, and will rank equally with all its other unsecured and unsubordinated obligations.

The proceeds from the notes will be used for DBS's general banking purposes.

DBS is 28%-owned by the Singapore government, via Temasek Holdings, and is the largest of the three Singapore banking groups by assets.

For more details on DBS's ratings and credit profile, please refer to "Fitch Affirms DBS at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable" dated 29 April 2011, and DBS's full rating report dated 11 May 2011, available at www.fitchratings.com.

The list of DBS's ratings is as follows:

- LTFC IDR 'AA-'; Outlook Stable

- Short-Term FC IDR 'F1+'

- Viability Rating 'aa-'

- Support Rating '1'

- Support Rating Floor 'A-'