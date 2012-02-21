BRIEF-Svenska Bostadsfonden 14: March 7 - Dec. 31 rental income SEK 2.1 mln
* March 7 - December 31, 2016 rental income 2.1 million Swedish crowns ($232,252.07)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 21 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today withdrew its 'B+' issue rating on the proposed issue of senior unsecured notes guaranteed by Core Education & Technologies Ltd. (B+/Stable/--). We withdrew the issue rating, which was subject to our review of the final documentation, following the company's decision to postpone the proposed issue.
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
-- Rating On Core Education & Technologies Ltd.'s Proposed Senior Unsecured Notes Affirmed At 'B+', Feb. 15, 2012
-- Core Education & Technologies Ltd.'s Proposed Senior Unsecured Notes Assigned 'B+' Rating, Feb. 6, 2012
-- Core Education & Technologies Ltd., Jan. 16, 2012
* March 7 - December 31, 2016 rental income 2.1 million Swedish crowns ($232,252.07)
NEW YORK, Feb 27 Post-trade provider Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation, or DTCC, has successfully completed testing of blockchain-based technology for the clearing and settlement of repurchase, or repo, agreement transactions, and will decide by June whether to deploy the new system.
JERUSALEM, Feb 27 Israel's central bank kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 0.1 percent for a 24th straight month on Monday, effectively dismissing a huge boost in economic growth as an anomaly.