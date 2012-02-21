(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 21 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today withdrew its 'B+' issue rating on the proposed issue of senior unsecured notes guaranteed by Core Education & Technologies Ltd. (B+/Stable/--). We withdrew the issue rating, which was subject to our review of the final documentation, following the company's decision to postpone the proposed issue.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- Rating On Core Education & Technologies Ltd.'s Proposed Senior Unsecured Notes Affirmed At 'B+', Feb. 15, 2012

-- Core Education & Technologies Ltd.'s Proposed Senior Unsecured Notes Assigned 'B+' Rating, Feb. 6, 2012

-- Core Education & Technologies Ltd., Jan. 16, 2012