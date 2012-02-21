(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 21 - Fitch Ratings has assigned India's Coramandel Infrastructure Private Limited (CIPL)
a National Long-Term rating of 'Fitch BB+(ind)' with Stable Outlook. A list of additional rating
actions is provided at the end of this commentary.
CIPL's ratings reflect its stagnant top line over the last three years, with low
operating margins, high financial leverage, increasing working capital cycle,
and near 100% utilisation of the working capital facilities. Also, the company
is mainly exposed to the Andhra Pradesh irrigation sector, which experienced a
slow down in execution in 2009-2010. However, CIPL is diversifying into other
sectors, namely water and waste water segment, power transmission and
distribution segment, and hydel power segment.
The ratings draw strength from the two-decade-long experience of CIPL's sponsors
in executing irrigation projects and its strong and diversified order book
position of INR5.77bn (5.26x of FY11(financial year ending March) revenues) at
end-December 2011.
The ratings could be upgraded if there is an improvement in CIPL's EBIDTA
margins and cash conversion cycle, leading to its net debt/EBITDA improving to
below 2.5x on a sustained basis. Conversely, a net debt/EBITDA of above 4.0x on
a sustained basis due to any slow down in execution and revenue growth, fall in
margins and/or adverse change in cash conversion cycle may result in a ratings
downgrade.
CIPL is a Hyderabad-based civil contractor, involved in executing irrigation
projects namely canals, lift irrigation projects, dams and reservoirs, water and
waste water construction, hydro-electric power projects, power transmission &
distribution projects. In FY11, CIPL had revenues of INR1,096m (FY10: INR1,035m)
and an operating EBITDA of INR100.5m with EBIDTA margin of 9.16% (FY10:
INR75.4m, 7.28%), total debt was INR357.5m (FY10: INR275.2m) and a debt/EBIDTA
of 3.56x (FY10: 3.65x).
Fitch has also assigned ratings to CIPL's bank facilities as follows.
- INR250m fund-based working capital limits: assigned 'Fitch BB+(ind)'/'Fitch
A4+(ind)'
- INR1,500m non-fund based working capital limits: assigned 'Fitch A4+(ind)'