(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 21 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded India-based Dhanlaxmi Bank (Dhanlaxmi) and
its INR170m subordinated debt to National Long-Term 'Fitch BBB-(ind)' from 'Fitch BBB(ind)' and
simultaneously put them on Rating Watch Negative (RWN).
The downgrades and RWN reflect risks to the operating performance of Dhanlaxmi
and the vulnerability of its capital ratios. The action follows a net loss of
INR368.7m for Q3FY12, and Fitch believes that there could be potential further
losses emerging from the structural weaknesses of an elevated cost base and
revenue pressures that are a function of the bank's recent very rapid expansion.
Such losses could adversely impact the bank's capitalisation and financial
flexibility. Fitch will assess results for Q4FY12 (financial year end March)
before resolving the RWN. However, the ratings could be downgraded if there are
any signs of deterioration in the bank's funding or capitalisation in the
interim.
Capital buffers, which were already under pressure from rapid loan-book growth,
weakened further due to the loss and its capital adequacy ratio (CAR) of 9.88%
is close to the 9% minimum regulatory CAR.
Dhanlaxmi, with a new CEO in place, faces the challenging task of addressing
some structural issues. Net interest margins (NIM: 1.88% in 9MFY12, 2.65% in
FY11) remain under pressure from its large reliance on high-cost wholesale
deposits, while non-interest income has also been on a downward trajectory. The
bank may have to shrink its loan book to conserve capital, which could further
compress revenues. The operating cost structure meanwhile remains high (Q3FY12;
cost-income ratio: 140%) and will keep operating performance under pressure.
Although Dhanlaxmi's asset quality has been stable thus far, Fitch notes that
the gross non-performing asset (NPA) ratio and net NPA ratios edged up to 0.77%
and 0.35% respectively at end-Q3FY12 (0.55% and 0.17%, respectively at
end-H1FY12). The agency therefore remains cautious in view of the moderating
economic growth, a still relatively high interest rate environment and low
seasoning of a large part of its loan portfolio.
Dhanlaxmi is an 'old private' sector bank, based in the south Indian state of
Kerala.