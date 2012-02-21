(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 21 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded India-based Dhanlaxmi Bank (Dhanlaxmi) and its INR170m subordinated debt to National Long-Term 'Fitch BBB-(ind)' from 'Fitch BBB(ind)' and simultaneously put them on Rating Watch Negative (RWN).

The downgrades and RWN reflect risks to the operating performance of Dhanlaxmi and the vulnerability of its capital ratios. The action follows a net loss of INR368.7m for Q3FY12, and Fitch believes that there could be potential further losses emerging from the structural weaknesses of an elevated cost base and revenue pressures that are a function of the bank's recent very rapid expansion. Such losses could adversely impact the bank's capitalisation and financial flexibility. Fitch will assess results for Q4FY12 (financial year end March) before resolving the RWN. However, the ratings could be downgraded if there are any signs of deterioration in the bank's funding or capitalisation in the interim.

Capital buffers, which were already under pressure from rapid loan-book growth, weakened further due to the loss and its capital adequacy ratio (CAR) of 9.88% is close to the 9% minimum regulatory CAR.

Dhanlaxmi, with a new CEO in place, faces the challenging task of addressing some structural issues. Net interest margins (NIM: 1.88% in 9MFY12, 2.65% in FY11) remain under pressure from its large reliance on high-cost wholesale deposits, while non-interest income has also been on a downward trajectory. The bank may have to shrink its loan book to conserve capital, which could further compress revenues. The operating cost structure meanwhile remains high (Q3FY12; cost-income ratio: 140%) and will keep operating performance under pressure.

Although Dhanlaxmi's asset quality has been stable thus far, Fitch notes that the gross non-performing asset (NPA) ratio and net NPA ratios edged up to 0.77% and 0.35% respectively at end-Q3FY12 (0.55% and 0.17%, respectively at end-H1FY12). The agency therefore remains cautious in view of the moderating economic growth, a still relatively high interest rate environment and low seasoning of a large part of its loan portfolio.

Dhanlaxmi is an 'old private' sector bank, based in the south Indian state of Kerala.