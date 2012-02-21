(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 21 - In 2011, the European structured finance upgrade rate rose and the downgrade rate fell for the second consecutive year, according to a Standard & Poor's Ratings Services transition study, published today.

"The overall downgrade rate decreased to 22.3% in 2011 from 25.4% in 2010, as most countries saw a revival in economic growth over much of the year," said credit analyst Mark Boyce. "The upgrade rate rose to 8.5% from 5.6%."

The report suggests that the credit performance of structured finance transactions reflected both macroeconomic trends within the region and changes to Standard & Poor's rating methodologies.

"Rating trends continued to vary along regional lines, with generally greater credit quality deterioration in countries such as Spain, Greece, Portugal, and Ireland," said Mr. Boyce. "Methodological changes to our criteria also played a role in ratings migration: We lowered the ratings on some 25% of residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) tranches after our revised criteria for assessing counterparty risk took effect in January 2011."

He added: "However, we expect that credit quality in European structured finance transactions should remain broadly stable this year--barring another severe recession."

The report's other findings include the following:

-- Structured credit registered the highest upgrade rate of any asset class, in part because of transaction deleveraging, shortening weighted-average portfolio maturities, and improving asset quality.

-- The CMBS asset class exhibited the highest downgrade rate, largely because the difficult lending environment and declining capital values in the European commercial real estate market have led to refinancing difficulties for borrowers in many CMBS transactions.

-- The average change in overall credit quality rose to minus 0.5 notches in 2011, from minus 0.9 notches in 2010.

-- The average downgrade severity also improved during 2011, with the average net downward move about three notches--less severe than the average 4.1 notches in 2010.

-- Of the 634 ratings we raised during the year, 430 were in structured credit, 118 in RMBS, 46 in asset-backed securities (ABS), 24 in CMBS, nine in structured covered bonds, and seven in corporate securitizations.

-- Of the 1,660 ratings we lowered during the year, 684 were in RMBS, 386 in structured credit, 292 in CMBS, 202 in ABS, 54 in structured covered bonds, and 42 in corporate securitizations.

-- We lowered 174 ratings from 115 transactions to 'D' during the year, giving an overall default rate of 2.3%, compared with 1.9% in 2010.

-- Sluggish economic growth and ongoing sovereign problems in Europe held back structured finance issuance in 2011: We assigned 385 new ratings during the year, broadly unchanged from the 371 in 2010.

