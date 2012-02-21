(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 21 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services announced today that it has published a Credit FAQ, "Could Spain's Halt On Renewable Energy Incentives Take The Wind Out Of Projects, Developers, And Utilities?," to address the potential impact the legislation passed by the Spanish government, that temporarily suspends economic incentives for new clean electricity generation projects, could have on a number of players in the Spanish energy market; namely renewable energy projects, project developers, and utilities.

Specifically, the report answers the following questions:

-- What effects could the measure have on the creditworthiness of renewable energy projects in Spain?

-- How could the halt on premiums affect the development of new renewable energy projects in Spain?

-- Does Standard & Poor's consider that the decree signals the end of the "renewable-friendly" energy regime in Spain?

-- How will the government's latest action affect Standard & Poor's view of regulatory risk for renewable energy projects in Spain?

-- How could the initiative affect Spanish project developers' creditworthiness?

-- How could the initiative affect Standard & Poor's assessment of Spanish utilities' creditworthiness?