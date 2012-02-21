(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 21 -

Overview

-- In our view, lower economic growth, continued high jet fuel prices, and intense competition are likely to weigh on the cash flow and profitability of Sweden-based airline group SAS AB in 2012.

-- We are therefore revising the outlook on SAS to negative from stable and affirming our long-term corporate credit rating on the group at 'B-'.

-- The negative outlook reflects our view that the weaker trading environment, combined with the group's substantial refinancing needs over the next 18 months, could erode its financial flexibility.

Rating Action

On Feb. 21, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on Sweden-based airline group SAS AB to negative from stable. At the same time, we affirmed our 'B-' corporate credit rating on the group.

Rationale

The outlook revision primarily reflects our view of the weaker macroeconomic outlook, which, combined with the group's demanding debt maturity schedule could, in our opinion, lead to reduced financial flexibility.

We recently lowered our GDP growth forecast for the European Economic and Monetary Union (EMU or eurozone) to 0% in 2012, from 0.4% previously (for further details see "Economic Research: Assessing The Severity Of The Eurozone Recession Is A Close Call," published Jan. 31, 2012, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal). Softer macroeconmic conditions are likely to lead to lower levels of profitability in 2012, as demand for air travel is highly correlated with economic growth trends and business confidence.

In our opinion, this lower growth rate will likely depress demand. Furthermore, jet fuel prices remain high and intense competition in SAS' home (Scandinavian) market makes it more difficult to fully pass on these costs to customers.

Our updated base-case credit scenario continues to reflect a decline in revenues in 2012, based on a combination of lower demand and increased capacity, leading to lower yields. Our base-case scenario assumes revenue per passenger kilometer of close to negative 1%, capacity increases of up to 5%, and yields declining by as much as 5%.

In an effort to offset the potentially lower revenues, SAS, like many of its airline peers, has recently accelerated cost-reduction plans. We note that SAS has a proven history of cutting its cost base, by over 20% since 2008, largely in response to low-cost peers operating in the region. As such, we estimate that non-fuel unit costs could fall by close to 6%. However, these savings could be easily overwhelmed by high oil prices and a decline in yields. Our forecast for crude oil has increased to about $101 per barrel of West Texas Intermediate crude oil in 2012, compared with our previous forecast of $96 per barrel in 2012. We estimate that the crack spread, as well as Brent premium, will be about $30 per barrel. We continue to incorporate capital spending of about Swedish krona (SEK) 500 million in 2012 into our calculations.

Under our base-case scenario, we anticipate that SAS' credit metrics will weaken, but still remain relatively strong for the rating; we estimate Standard & Poor's-adjusted funds from operations (FFO) to debt to be about 10%. Nevertheless, we believe that potential adverse developments in the inherently volatile, cyclical, and competitive airline industry, aggravated by economic uncertainty, could result in rapid weakening of these measures, which is captured in our negative outlook.

The 'B-' long-term corporate credit rating on SAS reflects our view of its "weak" business risk profile, "highly leveraged" financial risk profile, and "less than adequate" liquidity position. It also takes into account SAS' stand-alone credit profile of 'b-', which reflects our opinion that there is a "low" likelihood that SAS will benefit from timely and sufficient extraordinary government support in the event of financial distress.

In accordance with our criteria for government-related entities, our view of the "low" likelihood of extraordinary support is based on our assessment of SAS':

-- "Limited" importance for the governments involved. SAS operations could easily be handled by a private entity.

-- "Limited" link with the governments. Although they have been supportive in the past through equity offerings, we believe that there is a possibility that the government shareholders may not want to inject equity again if performance were to weaken. Furthermore, we also believe there is a possibility that over the longer term, one or more of the government owners may want to sell their stake in SAS.

Liquidity

We assess SAS' liquidity position as "less than adequate" under our criteria, despite liquidity sources to uses likely to exceed 1.2x over the next 12 months.

Our assessment primarily reflects our view that under our base-case operating scenario the group could face covenant pressure under some, but not all, of its credit facilities. A critical assumption underlying our assessment of any covenant pressure is that SAS would be able to remedy the situation in a timely manner. We believe that SAS has a well-established, solid relationship with its banks, as evidenced when, during the last economic downturn in 2009, it was able to negotiate amendments to its credit facilities.

As of Dec. 31, 2011, we estimate sources of liquidity over the next 12 months to be:

-- Cash balances of SEK3.8 billion;

-- Availability on committed revolving credit facilities expiring beyond 12 months of about SEK5.1 billion. In line with our criteria, we exclude credit facilities expiring within a 12-month period.

-- Internally generated unadjusted FFO, which we anticipate will be about SEK200 million under our base-case operating forecast.

W estimate SAS' major uses of liquidity over the 12 months to December 2012 to be:

-- Debt maturities and principal payments of about SEK2.3 billion;

-- Working capital outflows of about SEK1 billion at the seasonal low point of the year. However, we estimate total working capital outflows to be less than that on an annual basis; and

-- Capital spending of about SEK500 million.

Although sources to uses over this 12-month period are likely to exceed 1.2x, we note that SAS faces substantial debt maturities over an 18-month period. We estimate that debt maturities and amortization payments, as well as the expiration of committed credit facilities, could exceed SEK5 billion in this period. The difficult operating environment, in our view, may weigh on the refinancing process.

Outlook

The negative outlook reflects our view that the weaker trading environment, combined with the group's substantial financing needs over the next 12-18 months could erode its financial flexibility.

We could lower the rating if SAS' liquidity position weakens such that the ratio of liquidity sources to uses is less than 1.2x. Due to the anticipated weaker earnings, SAS could face covenant pressure in 2012, in our view. If it does, we believe that the company would take action to remedy the situation in a timely manner. However, failure to do so could result in us lowering the rating.

We could revise the outlook to stable if liquidity remains at or above current levels, if the company regains an adequate cushion under is financial covenants, and if we see an improvement in macroeconomic conditions, combined with improving operating performance in terms of demand and yields.