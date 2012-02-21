BRIEF-Zipmoney to partner in a $200 mln financing arrangement
* Facility is expected to be operational in Q4 FY17 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 21 -
Ratings -- A.T.U. Auto-Teile-Unger Holding GmbH - 21-Feb-2012
Standard & Poor's contact: Anna Stegert, Frankfurt (49) 69-33-999-128
CREDIT RATING: B-/Negative/-- Country: Germany
Primary SIC: Motor vehicle
parts and
accessories
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
24-Sep-2010 B-/-- B-/--
11-Sep-2009 NR/-- NR/--
20-Nov-2008 CCC+/-- CCC+/--
06-Feb-2008 B-/-- B-/--
05-Dec-2007 B/-- B/--
