Raizen is a joint venture between Royal Dutch Shell PLC (AA/Stable/A-1+) and
Cosan S.A. Industria e Comercio (BB/Stable/--), and we analyze it on a
stand-alone basis. While we believe the shareholders' strong knowledge of the
markets Raizen operates in as very beneficial to the joint venture's strategic
decisions, we don't incorporate notches of support to the ratings. The ratings
reflect Raizen's solid business fundamentals with economies of scale in its
sizable sugarcane and fuel distribution businesses and our assessment of its
moderate financial policies. We expect the company to keep leverage metrics in
line with an intermediate financial risk profile, despite its aggressive
expansion plan to expand its sugarcane crushing capacity to 80 million tons
per year.
We expect the company to fund the expansion of its sugar and ethanol
operations through internal cash generation, use cash position and long-term
debt issuance. Raizen is planning to expand its sugarcane plantations,
increase the cane productivity, improve operating efficiency of its industrial
mills, integrate all its plants, and streamlining its logistics. We expect
Raizen to increase expenditures in its fuel distribution segment by
integrating its Esso gas stations and Shell's gas stations in Brazil. However,
we expect its annual maintenance capex to be low, of about R$200 million -
R$300 million. The cash Raizen generates from fuel distribution and energy
cogeneration-more than R$1.4 billion per year-enables it expand its more
volatile agribusiness operations, which are exposed to global sugar prices,
plantation productivity, unpredictable weather conditions, and trade barriers.
Intense rainfall in Brazil has postponed Raizen's crushing activity in the
past couple of months, which is reflected in more volatile quarterly cash
flows. However, on an annual basis, we expect more rainfall to produce greater
volumes of sugarcane. At the same time, we incorporate some, but not all,
synergies from the integration of the sugar and ethanol operations with fuel
distribution and somewhat conservative sugar prices, although part of
2012-2013 sugar sales has already been fixed at long-term forward contracts.
Finally, we view Raizen's expansion capex as highly discretionary, and we
believe management is committed to maintain moderate levels of debt. We expect
Raizen's adjusted debt to EBITDA to be lower than 3.5x and adjusted operating
margins in the 6.7%-7.5% range.
Liquidity
We view Raizen's liquidity as adequate. Unrestricted cash at hand was about
R$1.2 billion as of March 31, 2012, backed by a back-stop undrawn committed
credit facility of $500 million (or about R$1 billion) and Shell's planned
capital injection of $540 million (or about R$1.1 billion). These sources of
cash, combined with our estimate of annual funds from operations (FFO) of
about R$3 billion, compare favorably with short-term maturities of about R$1
billion, capital expenditures of R$3 billion, and our expectation of dividend
payments of about 50% of net income. We incorporate banks to start funding
about half of the company's capital expenditures in 2013, which we expect
Raizen to receive at favorable terms.
We estimate Raizen's sources of cash sources to exceed uses by more than 1.2x
in the next few years, even if EBITDA declines by 15%. We believe Raizen has
very good access to credit and capital markets, the funding from which the
company could use to refinance working-capital and trade financing loans.
Currently, Raizen has no covenants trigger in its debts.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our view that Raizen will be able to maintain
stable credit metrics despite its somewhat aggressive capital expenditures
program. We believe cash flows will increase with the favorable demand for
sugar and ethanol and its competitive position will strengthen due to its
large-scale sugar production. Despite volatile cash flows from its sugar and
ethanol unit, the robust cash generation from its fuel distribution and energy
cogeneration businesses will keep credit metrics stable. Because part of the
company's capital expenditures is discretionary, it can rapidly adjust them if
sugar/ethanol prices and demand drop.
A downgrade is possible if the company fails to adjust capital expenditures
and/or dividend payout in a less favorable market environment, resulting in
higher debt or depletion of its liquidity below what we consider adequate in
our criteria. An adjusted debt to EBITDA consistently higher than 3.5x could
lead to a downgrade as well. A positive rating action is not likely in the
next two to three years, as the company will be going through an expansion
plan and we don't expect debt reduction in the near term. Indications of
stronger support from Shell could have a positive influence on our ratings on
Raizen.
