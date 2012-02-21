(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 21 -

Rationale

The ratings on Ireland-based paper and packaging producer Smurfit Kappa Group PLC (Smurfit Kappa) reflect its aggressive financial risk profile, exposure to volatile raw material prices, and cyclical industry conditions. Balancing these risk factors are the group's satisfactory business risk profile, supported by Smurfit Kappa's leading position in the European containerboard and corrugated board markets, good geographic diversity, and high level of forward integrated operations.

We believe that Smurfit Kappa will continue to generate substantial positive free operating cash flow, allowing for adjusted debt reductions, despite macroeconomic uncertainties. In particular, we consider the group's focus on reducing debt and extending its maturity profile as supporting factors for the current ratings. Furthermore, we view the group's renewed, narrowed, leverage target of unadjusted debt to EBITDA below 3x over the cycle, as well as a proposed extension of the senior debt facilities as supportive factors for the financial risk profile and liquidity position.

As of Dec. 31, 2011, the group had estimated adjusted debt of about EUR3.6 billion.

S&P base-case operating scenario

In our base case scenario, we do not expect Smurfit Kappa's operating performance to weaken materially despite an uncertain macroeconomic and operating environment. We are forecasting EBITDA in 2012 of just above EUR950 million while we believe that EBITDA in 2013 will improve to levels exceeding the EUR1 billion reported in 2013.

Our forecast assumptions include the following key elements:

-- Relatively stable volumes with the potential for pressure in the first half of 2012, followed by a slow recovery in the second half. A decline in input costs and containerboard prices in the second half of 2011 is putting some pressure on corrugated prices at the moment. We believe, however, that recent increases in prices for old corrugated containers, a key input, as well as broad industry price increase announcements for containerboard, could prevent significant corrugated price erosion in 2012. S&P base-case cash flow and capital-structure scenario Our revised financial forecast indicates that Smurfit Kappa will be able to maintain adjusted funds from operations to debt of about 20% (estimated at 19.1% in 2011) and adjusted debt to EBITDA of about 3.5x (estimated at 3.5x in 2011) over the near term.

Furthermore, we are factoring in stable capital expenditure levels, relatively minor working capital changes, and we do not expect any significant increases in dividend payments from the announced levels (based on public statements from management).

Liquidity

We view Smurfit Kappa's liquidity as "strong", primarily on the basis of our assessment that the group's liquidity resources over the next 12-24 months cover its liquidity needs by a multiple which is higher than the thresholds outlined in our liquidity criteria.

On Dec. 31, 2011, the group's liquidity position was supported by the following resources:

-- Cash on balance sheet of about EUR857 million. We consider a cash position corresponding to about EUR120 million to be necessary for the sustainable operations of the group.

-- An unused EUR373 million tranche of a EUR525 million revolving credit facility (RCF). Following an amendment in July 2009 to the group's senior credit facilities, the RCF consists of two tranches, a EUR152 million tranche expiring in 2012 and a EUR373 million tranche expiring in 2013. We do not include the 2012 tranche in our liquidity analysis.

-- Based on our main forecast assumptions, we believe the group will continue to generate positive discretionary cash flows of about EUR200 million annually over the near term.

These resources compared with debt maturities in 2012 of EUR94 million. The bulk of Smurfit Kappa's debt maturities are concentrated in 2013-2014 when about EUR820 million matures in each year. On Feb. 8, 2012, the group announced an amendment request to its main debt facilities. If accepted, the group's maturity profile would be significantly strengthened, effectively extending the maturity of the RCF to 2016 and the maturity of the 2013 and 2014 term loans to 2016 and 2017 respectively. In our understanding, initial reactions have been positive, and we believe the extension is likely to take place. If unsuccessful, we would likely still view the liquidity position as strong for the moment, while monitoring the group's alternative plans to refinance its 2013 and 2014 maturities. To comply with the terms of the senior secured credit facilities and to maintain access to the RCF, Smurfit Kappa must adhere to financial covenants. In light of its financial performance to date, the group is likely, in our opinion, to be able to sustain adequate to significant headroom under these covenants.

Recovery analysis

The senior secured debt issued and guaranteed by certain subsidiaries of Smurfit Kappa is rated 'BB+', one notch above the corporate credit rating. The recovery rating on each issue is '2', indicating our expectation of substantial (70%-90%) recovery for senior secured lenders in an event of payment default.

The rated senior secured debt comprises EUR1.4 billion senior secured facilities (assuming full approval of the amendment request), EUR500 million senior secured notes due 2017, and EUR500 million senior secured notes due 2019 issued by Smurfit Kappa Acquisitions and guaranteed by Smurfit Kappa Funding PLC (BB/Stable/--), and $292 million 7.5% debenture notes (Yankee bonds) due 2025 issued by Smurfit Kappa Treasury Funding Ltd. (not rated) and guaranteed by Smurfit Kappa Packaging Ltd. (BB/Stable/--).

The issue-level rating on Smurfit Kappa Funding PLC's EUR217.5 million and $200 million senior subordinated notes is 'B+', two notches below the corporate credit rating. The recovery rating on this debt is '6', indicating our expectation of negligible (0%-10%) recovery in an event of payment default.

The senior secured bank facilities, EUR1 billion secured notes, and Yankee bonds benefit from a combination of first-ranking asset security, share pledge security, and guarantees (up to 60% of group assets), which support recovery prospects. For the purpose of our analysis, we have treated the secured notes, senior secured bank facilities, and Yankee bonds as ranking pari passu (as per an intercreditor agreement). The documentation of the secured notes contains incurrence-based covenants, which we consider to be somewhat loose. The subordinated notes are unsecured and unguaranteed and therefore contractually subordinate to the secured debt.