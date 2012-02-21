(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 21 -
Rationale
The ratings on Ireland-based paper and packaging producer
Smurfit Kappa Group PLC (Smurfit Kappa) reflect its
aggressive financial risk profile, exposure to volatile raw
material prices, and cyclical industry conditions. Balancing
these risk factors are the group's satisfactory business risk
profile, supported by Smurfit Kappa's leading position in the
European containerboard and corrugated board markets, good
geographic diversity, and high level of forward integrated
operations.
We believe that Smurfit Kappa will continue to generate
substantial positive free operating cash flow, allowing for
adjusted debt reductions, despite macroeconomic uncertainties.
In particular, we consider the group's focus on reducing debt
and extending its maturity profile as supporting factors for the
current ratings. Furthermore, we view the group's renewed,
narrowed, leverage target of unadjusted debt to EBITDA below 3x
over the cycle, as well as a proposed extension of the senior
debt facilities as supportive factors for the financial risk
profile and liquidity position.
As of Dec. 31, 2011, the group had estimated adjusted debt
of about EUR3.6 billion.
S&P base-case operating scenario
In our base case scenario, we do not expect Smurfit Kappa's
operating performance to weaken materially despite an uncertain
macroeconomic and operating environment. We are forecasting
EBITDA in 2012 of just above EUR950 million while we believe
that EBITDA in 2013 will improve to levels exceeding the EUR1
billion reported in 2013.
Our forecast assumptions include the following key elements:
-- Relatively stable volumes with the potential for pressure
in the first half of 2012, followed by a slow recovery in the
second half. A decline in input costs and containerboard prices
in the second half of 2011 is putting some pressure on
corrugated prices at the moment. We believe, however, that
recent increases in prices for old corrugated containers, a key
input, as well as broad industry price increase announcements
for containerboard, could prevent significant corrugated price
erosion in 2012. S&P base-case cash flow and capital-structure
scenario Our revised financial forecast indicates that Smurfit
Kappa will be able to maintain adjusted funds from operations to
debt of about 20% (estimated at 19.1% in 2011) and adjusted debt
to EBITDA of about 3.5x (estimated at 3.5x in 2011) over the
near term.
Furthermore, we are factoring in stable capital expenditure
levels, relatively minor working capital changes, and we do not
expect any significant increases in dividend payments from the
announced levels (based on public statements from management).
Liquidity
We view Smurfit Kappa's liquidity as "strong", primarily
on the basis of our assessment that the group's liquidity
resources over the next 12-24 months cover its liquidity needs
by a multiple which is higher than the thresholds outlined in
our liquidity criteria.
On Dec. 31, 2011, the group's liquidity position was
supported by the following resources:
-- Cash on balance sheet of about EUR857 million. We
consider a cash position corresponding to about EUR120 million
to be necessary for the sustainable operations of the group.
-- An unused EUR373 million tranche of a EUR525 million
revolving credit facility (RCF). Following an amendment in July
2009 to the group's senior credit facilities, the RCF consists
of two tranches, a EUR152 million tranche expiring in 2012 and a
EUR373 million tranche expiring in 2013. We do not include the
2012 tranche in our liquidity analysis.
-- Based on our main forecast assumptions, we believe the
group will continue to generate positive discretionary cash
flows of about EUR200 million annually over the near term.
These resources compared with debt maturities in 2012 of
EUR94 million. The bulk of Smurfit Kappa's debt maturities are
concentrated in 2013-2014 when about EUR820 million matures in
each year. On Feb. 8, 2012, the group announced an amendment
request to its main debt facilities. If accepted, the group's
maturity profile would be significantly strengthened,
effectively extending the maturity of the RCF to 2016 and the
maturity of the 2013 and 2014 term loans to 2016 and 2017
respectively. In our understanding, initial reactions have been
positive, and we believe the extension is likely to take place.
If unsuccessful, we would likely still view the liquidity
position as strong for the moment, while monitoring the group's
alternative plans to refinance its 2013 and 2014 maturities. To
comply with the terms of the senior secured credit facilities
and to maintain access to the RCF, Smurfit Kappa must adhere to
financial covenants. In light of its financial performance to
date, the group is likely, in our opinion, to be able to sustain
adequate to significant headroom under these covenants.
Recovery analysis
The senior secured debt issued and guaranteed by certain
subsidiaries of Smurfit Kappa is rated 'BB+', one notch above
the corporate credit rating. The recovery rating on each issue
is '2', indicating our expectation of substantial (70%-90%)
recovery for senior secured lenders in an event of payment
default.
The rated senior secured debt comprises EUR1.4 billion
senior secured facilities (assuming full approval of the
amendment request), EUR500 million senior secured notes due
2017, and EUR500 million senior secured notes due 2019 issued by
Smurfit Kappa Acquisitions and guaranteed by Smurfit Kappa
Funding PLC (BB/Stable/--), and $292 million 7.5% debenture
notes (Yankee bonds) due 2025 issued by Smurfit Kappa Treasury
Funding Ltd. (not rated) and guaranteed by Smurfit Kappa
Packaging Ltd. (BB/Stable/--).
The issue-level rating on Smurfit Kappa Funding PLC's
EUR217.5 million and $200 million senior subordinated notes is
'B+', two notches below the corporate credit rating. The
recovery rating on this debt is '6', indicating our expectation
of negligible (0%-10%) recovery in an event of payment default.
The senior secured bank facilities, EUR1 billion secured
notes, and Yankee bonds benefit from a combination of
first-ranking asset security, share pledge security, and
guarantees (up to 60% of group assets), which support recovery
prospects. For the purpose of our analysis, we have treated the
secured notes, senior secured bank facilities, and Yankee bonds
as ranking pari passu (as per an intercreditor agreement). The
documentation of the secured notes contains incurrence-based
covenants, which we consider to be somewhat loose. The
subordinated notes are unsecured and unguaranteed and therefore
contractually subordinate to the secured debt.