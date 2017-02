CANADA FX DEBT-C$ edges higher as oil prices climb

* Canadian dollar at C$1.3088, or 76.41 U.S. cents * Bond prices lower across the yield curve TORONTO, Feb 27 The Canadian dollar edged higher against its U.S. counterpart on Monday as oil prices rose, but gains for the loonie were restrained ahead of a Bank of Canada interest rate decision this week. U.S. crude prices were up 0.93 percent to $54.49 a barrel as investors showed confidence in prices rising further, though gains were capped by the prospect of fa