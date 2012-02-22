(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 22 - Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB' rating to the USD300million fixed-rate callable
perpetual securities issued by Bank of New York Mellon (BNYM, 'AA-'/Stable/'F1+') on
a fiduciary basis on behalf of Cheung Kong Infrastructure Holdings Limited (CKI,
'A-'/Stable). The hybrid securities are rated two notches below CKI's Long-Term
Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR).
BNYM, as the fiduciary, will use the proceeds from the issue of hybrid
securities to purchase new shares of CKI. Fitch believes that CKI may use the
proceeds from issue of shares for refinancing of existing debt and/or to pursue
investment opportunities.
The hybrid securities are effectively subordinated as CKI's obligations under
the swap agreement with BNYM are subordinated to CKI's other obligations except
parity securities (including its existing USD1bn hybrid securities) and any
junior securities (currently share capital). Coupon payments on the hybrid
securities, which is the responsibility of CKI under the swap agreement with
BNYM, are deferrable at management's discretion if no distributions on parity or
junior securities have been made in the three months prior to coupon payment
dates. No distributions can be made on parity or junior securities until
deferred coupons are paid. Deferred coupons are cumulative and accrue interest.
This three-month look back negates any equity credit. Thus, in its analysis,
Fitch will treat the hybrid's principal and coupon payments as 100% debt.
The rating of the hybrid securities at two notches below CKI's IDR is based on
standard loss absorption provisions and in accordance with Fitch's 'Treatment
and Notching of Hybrids in Non-financial Corporates and REIT Analysis' criteria
dated 15 December 2011.
CKI's ratings, however, have limited headroom. Fitch may downgrade CKI's ratings
if its funds flow from operations interest coverage falls below 5.0x on a
sustained basis, which may happen due to further substantial debt funded
investments.
The company's current ratings reflect its stream of income from largely
investments in regulated utilities. Its ratings however are tempered by its
increased financial leverage due to debt-funded investments as well as modest
interest coverage. For more information, see "Fitch Affirms Cheung Kong
Infrastructure Holdings Ltd at 'A-'; Outlook Stable" dated 03 August 2011
available on www.fitchratings.com.