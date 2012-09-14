Valeo is one of the world's large automotive suppliers, producing a broad range of components grouped in four operating segments: Comfort and Driving Assistance, Powertrain, Thermal, and Visibility.

In our base-case scenario for 2012, we anticipate that Valeo will withstand the depressed economic environment in Europe and exhibit a marginally positive increase in volumes. The group will likely benefit from its robust relationships with German original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and from its presence in more favorably oriented markets, notably in Asia, where management aims to generate more than 30% of total sales by 2015.

We anticipate a small contraction in operating margins, to about 6% this year and next, as the group will likely face an increase in some fixed costs, like research and development (R&D), to sustain its strong order intake. Margin deterioration will partly be mitigated, in our view, by Valeo's ongoing cost-cutting program. Beyond 2013, we expect Valeo's operating margin to improve gradually, on the back of improving market conditions and additional efficiency gains.

Valeo's satisfactory business risk profile is supported, in our view, by the group's solid market share in almost all of the segments in which it operates, good product and geographic diversity, and a wide array of commercial relationships with almost all OEMs (including to a growing extent those in Japan and South Korea).

The main constraints to Valeo's business risk profile, in our view, are the competition the group faces in most geographic/product combinations and its profitability, which is in line with the industry average. The group reported operating margins of 6.4% in 2010 and 6.5% in 2011. These margins compare unfavorably with those of some peers, such as Germany-incorporated Schaeffler AG and Robert Bosch GmbH, which in our view are better positioned in some higher value-added segments. Valeo's exposure to business cyclicality and fairly high operational leverage also weigh negatively on our assessment of its business risk.

We regard Valeo's financial risk profile as "intermediate." At the end of June 2012, in an overall environment that we would view as relatively favorable, Valeo's credit ratios were at the higher end of our intermediate category, with ratios of adjusted funds from operations (FFO) to debt at 44.8% and adjusted debt to EBITDA at 1.7x.

For 2012 and 2013, under our base-case scenario, Valeo should be able to maintain adjusted debt to EBITDA below 2.0x and FFO to debt higher than 40%. We think free operating cash flow (FOCF) will be close to neutral this year and in 2013, even though the group has accelerated its capital expenditure program, which was slightly underfunded for a few years.

Liquidity

The short-term rating is 'A-2'. We view Valeo's liquidity as "strong" under our criteria, based on a ratio of sources to uses of liquidity of above 1.5x, as of end-June 2012, for the next 12 months.

We factor into our liquidity assessment, based on our estimates, the following sources at end-June 2012:

About EUR1,142 million in available cash, excluding EUR450 million cash held on the group's balance sheet that we deem as tied to ongoing operations; About EUR1.0 billion of available committed credit lines maturing beyond 12 months; and

Our forecast of adjusted FFO of about EUR770 million, net of capitalized R&D, over the next 12 months.

Against these sources, we factor in the following liquidity uses:

Short-term debt of about EUR485 million;

Our estimate of EUR830 million in capital expenditures;

Dividend payments of about EUR100 million; and

Working capital needs of EUR200 million-EUR300 million.

Although we anticipate that Valeo will generate less FOCF in 2012 than the EUR159 million it achieved in 2011, we believe FOCF and available liquidity sources are sufficient to meet annual dividend payments and other likely requirements.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our opinion that Valeo will likely maintain credit ratios that we consider commensurate with the 'BBB' rating, such as adjusted FFO to debt of more than 35% and debt to EBITDA lower than 2.5x. We estimate that even under a scenario of flat revenue growth in 2013, the current cost structure should allow the group to maintain an EBITDA margin of about 9%, which would translate into credit metrics still in line with the rating.

We could lower the rating if Valeo's operating performance weakened markedly, resulting in adjusted FFO to debt of less than 30%. This could happen, for instance, if Valeo's EBITDA margin contracted by more than 300 basis points from the current level or if the group pursued unexpectedly large debt-funded acquisitions.

Rating upside is limited over the next 18 months and would depend on Valeo's ability to deliver a solid performance and show strong profitability improvement following its efficiency programs. It would also hinge on improvement in Europe's macroeconomic environment, to which the group carries high exposure. Furthermore, Valeo would have to maintain a sufficiently supportive financial policy focused on gradual deleveraging.

Corporate Credit Rating BBB/Stable/A-2