Sept 14 - Fitch Ratings (Thailand) Limited has confirmed its rating on ICBC (Thai) Leasing Company Limited (ICBCLT)'s upcoming guaranteed bonds at expected National Long-Term 'AAA(tha)(EXP)'. The size of the bond has been increased to up to THB8bn from up to THB4bn. The Outlook is Stable.

The final ratings are contingent upon receipt of final documents conforming to information already received and the Office of Securities and Exchange Commission approval of the bond issue.