(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 22 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said that it has kept its ratings on
Signum Vanguard Ltd.'s series 2010-7 and 2011-2 secured fixed rate notes on CreditWatch but
changed the implications to negative from developing (see list below). We had placed the
ratings on both transactions on CreditWatch developing on May 31, 2011.
Today's rating actions follow changes to the CreditWatch status of the issuer
credit rating on the reference entity of the transactions' single-name credit
default swaps (CDS).
STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT
SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating
relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a
description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms
available to investors and a description of how they differ from the
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar
securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including
preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011.
If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Reports included in this
credit rating report are available here.
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
"Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The Effects Of
The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors," published Nov. 4, 2011
"Principles Of Credit Ratings," published Feb. 16, 2011
"Global Synthetic Securities Criteria: Structural Considerations," published
June 1, 1999
"Global Synthetic Securities Criteria: Swap Agreement Criteria," published
June 1, 1999
"Global Synthetic Securities Criteria: Synthetic Securities Match Investor
Preferences," published June 1, 1999
RATINGS KEPT ON CREDITWATCH, IMPLICATIONS CHANGED TO NEGATIVE
Signum Vanguard Ltd.
Series 2010-7 secured fixed rate note due 2020
To From Issue amount
B+/Watch Neg B+/Watch Dev JPY5.0 bil.
Series 2011-2 secured fixed rate note due 2021
To From Issue amount
B+/Watch Neg B+/Watch Dev JPY5.0 bil.