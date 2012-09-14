UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Sept 14 -
===============================================================================
Ratings -- Seoul Guarantee Insurance Co. -------------------------- 14-Sep-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: Country: Korea, Republic
Of
Local currency A/Stable/--
Primary SIC: Fire, marine, and
casualty
insurance
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
14-Sep-2012 A/-- --/--
21-Jan-2008 A-/-- --/--
===============================================================================
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
Finl Strength Rtg A/Stable 14-Sep-2012
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts