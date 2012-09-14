These positive factors are partly offset by Gerresheimer's debt-funded acquisitive track record and its fairly high, and partly growth-related, capital spending, and high dividend payouts, which we think will continue to weigh on discretionary cash flow. Furthermore, Gerresheimer has some exposure to recession-sensitive high-end cosmetics and glass labware end markets, which together account for about one-fifth of group sales.

S&P base-case operating scenario

In our base-case scenario to Nov. 30, 2012, we anticipate that Gerresheimer's Standard & Poor's-adjusted EBITDA margins will be in the 19%-19.5% range, and improve over the medium to longer term, as a result of prudent management strategy.

Gerresheimer's adjusted EBITDA margin declined to 18.9% as of the rolling 12 months to May 31, 2012 (versus 19.6% for full-year 2011), which was largely driven by product mix changes. Margins have remained relatively robust in recent years, and Gerresheimer's leading and fairly protected market positions, resilient business model, and stable underlying pharmaceutical and health care end markets should continue to support a robust operating performance over the medium term.

S&P base-case cash flow and capital-structure scenario

In our base-case scenario for full-year 2012, we assume acquisition spend in the range of EUR25 million to EUR30 million (following the India-based Neutral Glass acquisition in April 2012), capital expenditure (capex) of about EUR120 million to support growth, a dividend payment of about EUR20 million, and a moderate working capital outflow.

We understand that bolt-on acquisitions aimed at expanding the product offering, adding complementary technologies, and broadening the company's geographic footprint will remain an integral part of Gerresheimer's longer-term expansion strategy. We further believe that Gerresheimer will implement its acquisition policies in a manner that will preserve the company's credit measures in line with our guidelines for the ratings, including a ratio of Standard & Poor's adjusted funds from operations (FFO) to debt of 25%-30%.

Liquidity

We regard Gerresheimer's liquidity as "strong" under our criteria. We expect that the company's liquidity sources will exceed cash needs by at least 1.5x in 2012 and 1.0x thereafter, as defined by our criteria. We further expect the company to maintain positive liquidity sources even if EBITDA were to decline by 30%.

Following the March 2011 refinancing, Gerresheimer has a long-term debt maturity profile, along with modest annual amortization payments.

On May 31, 2012, Gerresheimer's liquidity sources were about EUR65 million in cash and EUR220 million of undrawn availability under its RCF maturing in 2016. For the full-years 2012 and 2013, we assume that operating cash flow will comfortably exceed capex and dividends, absent any unexpected operational developments. Moreover, we believe that Gerresheimer has reasonable flexibility to curtail its capex budget (currently EUR120 million for 2012), which underpins its liquidity profile.

Gerresheimer's bank facilities are subject to a material adverse change clause and maintenance financial covenants, such as a minimum level of interest coverage and a leverage threshold. We expect Gerresheimer to retain comfortable headroom under the covenants.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our view that Gerresheimer's cash flow generation and financial risk profile will remain consistent with a 'BBB-' rating. It also reflects the company's fairly resilient business and sound market position, which enable it to take advantage of fast-expanding and high-margin pharmaceutical and health care sectors with value-added pharmaceutical applications. Furthermore, we assume that Gerresheimer will execute prudent acquisition policies to allow it to maintain credit measures that are commensurate with the rating over the medium term. These measures include a ratio of adjusted funds from operations (FFO) to debt of 25%-30%.

Ratings downside could primarily result from Gerresheimer's failure to maintain ratios commensurate with the ratings over an extended period, owing perhaps to an unexpectedly large debt-financed acquisition or dividend payout, or an unforeseen drop in demand. For example, a debt-funded acquisition spend of about EUR100 million could push Gerresheimer's credit metrics below levels that we consider commensurate with an "intermediate" financial risk profile (all things remaining equal and dependent on EBITDA generation of the acquired company).

Upside rating potential appears remote in the near term, as credit metrics are relatively low for the ratings, and we forecast that acquisitions, capex, and dividend payouts will result in relatively low discretionary cash flow generation in 2012.

