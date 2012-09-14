S&P base-case operating scenario

In our current base-case scenario we assume stable to minor average volume and selling price declines compared with 2011. We base this primarily on weak macroeconomic conditions that we see continuing in the second half of 2012. We continue to factor in lower average input costs and we currently forecast full-year EBITDA of about EUR1.4 billion 2012. This includes the synergy effects from the group's 2011 acquisition of Myllykoski Oyj and Rhein Papier GmbH, which are on track.

We continue to view renewed macroeconomic pressures as a potential threat to the group's profitability over the near-to-medium term, as this could cause demand for the group's products, as well as selling prices, to decline materially. In such a scenario we note the potential for temporary margin relief if input costs were also to decline.

S&P base-case cash flow and capital-structure scenario

Amid weak demand for graphic papers in Europe and soft market conditions, as well as fair value losses in currency hedges, adjusted funds from operations (FFO) to debt declined from 24.3% in December 2011 to 19.6% in the rolling 12 months to June 30, 2012. We are expecting higher capital spending levels in the near-to-medium term, in line with management guidance of around EUR350 million in 2012 and EUR500 million in 2013. In particular, the group announced a EUR390 million investment for a third paper machine at the Changshu mill in China, which is expected to start by the end of 2014. Our revised base case indicates FFO to debt levels in the range of 20%-25% and debt to EBITDA in the range of 3.5x-4x in 2012. Downside risk factors, besides those relating to operating challenges, relate primarily to further material expansionary spending.

Liquidity

The short-term credit rating is 'B'. We consider UPM-Kymmene's liquidity position to be strong, as liquidity resources are well in excess of short-term cash uses. The group has significant headroom under financial covenants in its loan documentation and solid relationships with banks, in our view.

On June 30, 2012, the group's primary liquidity resources consisted of:

-- Cash and equivalents of EUR89 million.

-- EUR1.4 billion available under committed credit facilities. The previous main facility (a EUR1 billion syndicated committed revolving credit facility maturing in March 2012) was replaced in March 2011 with a new EUR500 million unsecured revolving credit facility maturing 2016. The credit facilities contain a financial covenant stating that gearing (net debt to equity) should not exceed 110%. At the end of June 2012, the group's gearing (according to the covenant definitions) was 46%, and we anticipate that the group will maintain significant headroom under this covenant.

-- Our forecast of FFO in excess of EUR1 billion over the next 12 months.

These sources should be well in excess of the following near-term outflows:

-- Short-term debt of EUR334 million as of June 30, 2012. Debt maturities in 2013 amount to about EUR0.3 billion.

-- Potential working capital build-up (historically about EUR100 million to EUR200 in the first half of the year) and capital expenditure of about EUR350 million in 2012 and EUR500 million in 2013.

-- Dividend payments of about EUR315 million.

Recovery analysis

The 'BB' issue rating on UPM-Kymmene's various senior unsecured notes is in line with the corporate credit rating on the group. The recovery ratings on these notes remain unchanged at '3', indicating our expectation of meaningful (50%-70%) recovery in an event of payment default.

The recovery rating on the notes is underpinned by our going concern valuation of the Company and a favorable jurisdiction (Finland). The recovery rating is constrained at the '3' level by the existence of material priority debt and obligations, the unsecured nature of the notes, and their relatively weak documentary protection.

In our hypothetical payment default scenario, we have valued UPM-Kymmene as a going concern, owing to its important position in the European forest-product market. Default would be triggered by a combination of a severe drop in demand and prices for forest products in Europe and America, and a significant weakening of the U.S. dollar against the euro. In our simulated stress scenario, a payment default is unlikely to occur before 2015 and would follow a period of deteriorating operating conditions in the forest products sector.

We have estimated the group's stressed enterprise value at our hypothetical point of default at about EUR4.3 billion, using a 6.0x stressed multiple. At this level, and assuming the company's bank facilities rank pari passu with the notes, we see sufficient value for recoveries on the rated notes in the 50%-70% range, translating to recovery ratings of '3'.

We note, however, that the group's revolving facility and bilateral lines benefit from the protection afforded by maintenance financial covenants. We cannot exclude, therefore, that, in the event of significant financial stress resulting in covenant breaches, these facilities could be granted security in return for ongoing lender support. In such a scenario, we would expect lower recovery prospects for the existing notes.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our assumptions of a stable to moderately weaker operating environment over the short term. We expect this to translate into near-term credit measures which remain commensurate with our benchmarks for the ratings, such as adjusted FFO to debt of about 20% and adjusted debt to EBITDA of about 3.5x.

We would consider a positive rating action in the near term if were to believe that the likelihood of further material expansionary investments or acquisitions had decreased or if market conditions were to improve beyond our base-case assumptions. Such factors could lead to sustained strengthening of the group's credit measures, reflected, for example, in adjusted FFO to debt of about 25%.

Conversely, rating downside could arise from further substantial acquisition or investment activity, or if prices were to come under renewed pressure, owing to weakened demand, lower pulp prices, or looser production capacity management. Such factors could cause UPM-Kymmene's credit measures to deteriorate. For example, we would not consider a persistent ratio of adjusted FFO to debt of 15% commensurate with the current ratings. However, we continue to regard such a scenario as fairly remote in the near term.

Related Criteria And Research

-- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011

-- Key Credit Factors: Criteria For Rating The Forest Products Industry, Dec. 11, 2009

-- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009

-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008

-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Ratios And Adjustments, April 15, 2008