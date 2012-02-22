(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

-- Huge expected loss at Panasonic Corp. makes early financial recovery highly unlikely.

-- We lowered our long-term ratings on Panasonic to 'A-' from 'A'.

-- The negative outlook reflects our view that continued pressure on earnings could delay a financial recovery.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered its long-term corporate credit and debt ratings on Panasonic Corp. to 'A-' from 'A'. We lowered the short-term corporate credit rating on the company to 'A-2' from 'A-1'. The downgrade reflects our view that an early restoration of the company's financial soundness to levels commensurate with the previous ratings has become highly unlikely due to a huge expected loss in fiscal 2011 (ending March 31, 2012). We base the negative outlook on our expectation that the challenging industry environment for Panasonic will continue to pressure its earnings.

Panasonic announced on Feb. 3 that it anticipated expanded losses in its earnings forecast for fiscal 2011. It revised its forecast net loss to JPY780 billion from JPY420 billion, mainly due to the impact of floods in Thailand and large impairment losses on assets. These losses are an additional negative factor for the rating amid an already difficult operating environment, including a strong yen and continued erosion of prices for major products. A particular key focus of our concern is Panasonic's TV and flat-panel display business, in which the company posted a large loss as a result of intense competition with major Korean electronics makers and emerging Chinese companies--a factor we reflected in our last downgrade of Panasonic in November 2011 (see "Japan's Panasonic Corp. Downgraded To 'A'; Outlook Negative," Nov. 2, 2011).

Panasonic's large losses in fiscal 2011 will erode the company's cushion of equity, causing its ratio of adjusted total debt to capital to worsen to in excess of 50% by March 31, 2012. Total debt to EBITDA, which has remained below 3x for the past several years, will worsen to almost 5x for fiscal 2011. These measures of Panasonic's credit quality are weak for companies in the 'A' category.

At this stage, Standard & Poor's sees little risk of further erosion in Panasonic's earnings. We expect Panasonic's operating income after depreciation to recover to about JPY200 billion in fiscal 2012 from JPY30 billion in fiscal 2011. Much of the company's fiscal 2011 loss is due to one-time factors, and Panasonic has a record of implementing rigorous cost controls, which we expect to reduce the risk of a further deterioration in earnings in the future. In particular, steady progress in the company's restructuring efforts, including downsizing of its flat-panel production, is key to improving earnings.

In our opinion, Panasonic can continue to maintain a higher rating than other Japanese consumer electronics companies, such as Sony Corp. (BBB+/Negative/A-2) and Sharp Corp. (BBB+/Negative/A-2). Panasonic's stable businesses, such as home appliances and Panasonic Electric Works Co. Ltd. (not rated), and its record of strong cost controls support this view. The company's conservative financial policy and strong liquidity also support our opinion. As of Dec. 31, 2011, the company had JPY711.9 billion in cash on hand, well above its short-term debt of JPY495.4 billion.

The rating outlook is negative, and we take the view that pressure on Panasonic's earnings will continue as commoditization of key products and the strong yen create a difficult external environment for Japanese consumer electronics companies. We may lower the ratings if the company cannot restore adjusted total debt to EBITDA to below 3x or adjusted FFO to total debt to above 30% within one to two years. We could revise the rating outlook to stable if Panasonic demonstrates solid progress in stabilizing its earnings and cash flow through a massive restructuring of its business.

