Ratings -- Panasonic Corp. - 22-Feb-2012
CREDIT RATING: A-/Negative/A-2 Country: Japan
Primary SIC: Household
appliances, nec
Mult. CUSIP6: 576879
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
22-Feb-2012 A-/A-2 A-/A-2
02-Nov-2011 A/A-1 A/A-1
13-Dec-2009 A+/A-1 A+/A-1
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
¥100 bil 1.14% bnds ser 6 due 03/20/2012 A- 22-Feb-2012
¥200 bil 1.404% bnds ser 7 due 03/20/2014 A- 22-Feb-2012
¥100 bil 2.05% bnds ser 8 due 03/20/2019 A- 22-Feb-2012
¥150 bil 1.081% 7-year bnds ser 11 due
03/20/2018 A- 22-Feb-2012
¥200 bil 0.752% 5-year bnds ser 10 due
03/18/2016 A- 22-Feb-2012
¥150 bil 0.38% 2-year bnds ser 9 due 03/19/2013 A- 22-Feb-2012
JAPANESE CP prog auth amt ¥500 bil A-2 22-Feb-2012