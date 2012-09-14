(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 14 - Fitch Ratings has upgraded Korea Student Aid Foundation's (KoSAF), Korean Housing Finance Corporation's (KHFC) and Small Business Corporation's (SBC) Long-term foreign currency ratings to 'AA-' from 'A+' with Stable Outlooks. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this comment.

The rating actions follow the upgrade of Korea's Long-term foreign-currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'AA-'/Stable from 'A+'/Positive (see 'Fitch Upgrades Korea's Long-term foreign currency IDR to 'AA-'; Outlook Stable' dated 6 September 2012 at www.fitchratings.com).

All three issuers' ratings are credit linked to the sovereign, reflecting their quasi-governmental status and extremely high probability of support. Fitch uses its public-sector entities (PSEs) rating criteria and applies a top-down approach in its analysis of these issuers.

A further upgrade of Korea, together with its continued strong explicit and/or implicit support together with tight management and control practices, could would trigger an upgrade of these entities, as they are credit-linked to the sovereign. A downgrade of Korea or changes that would lead to a dilution in legal status, public control and/or evident weakening in linkage with the government, including the importance of their public policy roles and budgeting relationships would trigger a downgrade.

All three PSEs are established as not-for-profit, policy institution arms with a duty to implement government policies and programmes in their designated activity areas pursuant to their specifically drafted acts providing legal framework. Their managements are appointed and controlled by the Korean government. The entities operate under the aegis of ministries, administrations or sponsors that are central government departments which decide on their strategies, business plan and funding.

The rating actions are as follows:

KoSAF:

Long-term foreign currency rating: upgraded to 'AA-' from 'A+'; Outlook Stable

Short-term foreign currency rating: upgraded to 'F1+' from 'F1'

KHFC:

Long-term foreign currency rating: upgraded to 'AA-' from 'A+'; Outlook Stable

Short-term foreign currency rating: upgraded to 'F1+' from 'F1'

SBC:

Long-term foreign currency rating: upgraded to 'AA-' from 'A+'; Outlook Stable

Short-term foreign currency rating: upgraded to 'F1+' from 'F1'

Long-term local currency rating: affirmed at 'AA'; Outlook Stable

Senior unsecured bond of USD400m (XS0262227613) upgraded to 'AA-' from 'A+'