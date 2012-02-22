BRIEF-Synopsys posts Q1 adj. earnings per share $0.94
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 22 -
Ratings -- Panasonic Finance (America) Inc. 22-Feb-2012
CREDIT RATING: A-/Negative/A-2 Country: United States
State/Province: New York
Primary SIC: Misc. business
credit
institutions
Mult. CUSIP6: 69830J
Mult. CUSIP6: 69830K
Mult. CUSIP6: 69830M
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
22-Feb-2012 A-/A-2 A-/A-2
02-Nov-2011 A/A-1 A/A-1
13-Dec-2009 A+/A-1 A+/A-1
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
4(2) CP prog auth amt US$3 bil A-2 22-Feb-2012
(sup: Panasonic Corp. )
